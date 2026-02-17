Frost & Sullivan: Nucleus Security Receives the 2025 Global Vulnerability Management Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition for Excellence in AI-Powered Vulnerability Management

Frost & Sullivan recognizes this company for redefining vulnerability management through its AI-powered platform, data-agnostic architecture, and deeply integrated, automated processes

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Nucleus Security has received the 2025 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition in the vulnerability and exposure management sector for its outstanding achievements in flexibility, automation, integration, and measurable customer impact. This recognition highlights Nucleus Security's consistent leadership in driving operational excellence, strengthening its global presence, and delivering customer-centered innovation in a dynamic cybersecurity landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Nucleus Security excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with shifting cybersecurity requirements while executing with efficiency, scale, and clarity.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on data-agnostic models and automated processes, Nucleus Security has shown exceptional adaptability in a rapidly evolving global threat landscape. The company's sustained investment in operational efficiency and intelligent grouping for remediation has enabled it to scale effectively across diverse industries and organizational sizes worldwide. "Nucleus Security's data fabric architecture is central to its fast deployment model. With data-agnostic models for users, teams, assets, groups, and findings, the system accepts any metadata extensions, allowing organizations to track exactly what matters most to them," said Swetha Krishnamoorthi, Industry Principal, Cybersecurity, at Frost & Sullivan.

Innovation remains central to Nucleus Security's approach. Its AI-powered platform, built on a scalable architecture with deep integration capabilities, supports a multistep, automated process--from ingestion to prioritization--that brings together fragmented security data, enabling risk-driven, contextualized decisions. The platform's flexibility and interoperability allow organizations to unify and operationalize vulnerability data, enhance collaboration across teams, and accelerate remediation with business-aligned prioritization.

"We're honored by this recognition from Frost & Sullivan, but the real credit goes to our customers, who push us to solve the hardest operational challenges in security. Nucleus exists to simplify complexity, integrate seamlessly into existing environments, and help teams focus on what matters most. This award reflects our commitment to practical innovation that delivers real-world impact," said Tamir Hardof, Chief Marketing Officer, Nucleus Security.

Nucleus Security's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the global market. Through a customer-first service model, the company simplifies program deployment, enables rapid onboarding, and maintains high levels of service reliability. Its robust ecosystem and partner-driven model ensure that organizations can implement scalable, compliant, and automated vulnerability management programs tailored to their security maturity and operational constraints.

Frost & Sullivan commends Nucleus Security for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's strategic vision, advanced integration capabilities, and dedication to delivering integrated, contextual, and actionable intelligence are shaping the future of vulnerability and exposure management and helping organizations achieve real, measurable risk reduction at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in innovation, customer satisfaction, and market influence. This recognition highlights companies driving meaningful change and accelerating category evolution through technology and strategic excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/

