MONTRÉAL, Feb. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will shine in red, green, and yellow from sunset to 1 a.m. this evening in recognition and celebration of Black History Month.

Since 1995, Canada has been proudly celebrating Black History Month and the contributions of Black Canadians to the success of our country. Honouring their achievements—today and every day—is key to championing anti-racism and building strong, inclusive communities.

