MONTREAL, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in the colours of the Olympic rings from sunset to 1 a.m. to celebrate the opening of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris and support Team Canada.

