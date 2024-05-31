Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination for the State Funeral Honouring Jean-Pierre Ferland Français
May 31, 2024, 15:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - On June 1, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in yellow from sunset to 10 p.m. in honour of Quebec singer and songwriter Jean-Pierre Ferland.
Note: After 10 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientating birds during their migratory period, which runs until June 15.
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Contacts For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]
Share this article