MONTRÉAL, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - On June 1, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in yellow from sunset to 10 p.m. in honour of Quebec singer and songwriter Jean-Pierre Ferland.

Note: After 10 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientating birds during their migratory period, which runs until June 15.

