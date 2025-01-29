Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination for the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia Français
News provided byDepartment of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Jan 29, 2025, 15:00 ET
MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in green from sunset to 1:00 a.m. for the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia.
