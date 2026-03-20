MONTREAL, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit in green, blue, red, and purple, from sunset to 9 p.m. to recognize the International Day of La Francophonie.

Note: After 9 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientating birds during their migratory period, which runs until June 15.

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]