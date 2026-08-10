Federal and provincial governments invest in public transit in Cape Breton

NEW WATERFORD, NS, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality will see an improvement in public transit service after an investment of more than $2.6 million from the federal and provincial governments.

This was announced by Parliamentary Secretary Mike Kelloway, Minister John White, and Mayor Cecil Clarke.

Funding will be used to purchase six accessible mini-buses. In addition, the community will install five pedestrian crosswalks and five bus shelters, and build 1.75 km of new sidewalk. These investments will connect new and existing transit stops to the local active transportation network, creating safer and more convenient routes for riders to access transit.

Public transit is integral to the well-being of a community, helping people access the essential services they rely on every day. Investments in public transit also help build livable, accessible communities by cutting commute times, reducing traffic congestion, and cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Quotes

"Investments in public transit contribute to the social and economic well-being of our communities. These additions to the transit system in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality will make it easier for residents to get where they need to go, improving the lives of those who rely on this essential service."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Sydney–Glace Bay

"Public transit and community transportation services play a vital role in the lives of Nova Scotians. These planned improvements will make it possible for more people in Cape Breton to have a safe, accessible transportation option, one that helps them maintain their independence and stay connected in the community they call home."

The Honourable John White, Nova Scotia Minister of Housing and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Glace Bay–Dominion, on behalf of Public Works Minister Fred Tilley

"Reliable transportation is a foundation for daily life. Whether it's getting to work, school, medical appointments, or simply staying connected to one another, dependable transit makes our community stronger. This investment helps ensure that every person in CBRM can count on safe, accessible ways to move around in our municipality."

His Worship Cecil Clarke, Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing a total of $2,149,440 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF). The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $537,360.

The RTSF supports a range of public transit models including fixed-route transit, flex-route transit, demand-response transit, community shuttles and Mobility-as-a-Service. In addition to supporting rolling stock, it also provides funding for fixed infrastructure that enhances access to public transit.

The RTSF consists of two funding streams: the Planning and Design Projects stream, which supports the planning and design activities of a transit system and the Capital Projects stream, which supports the purchasing of public transit assets such as vehicles and supporting infrastructure. Both streams are currently closed.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the federal government has committed to providing funding for public transit to support making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Megan Couture, Link Nova Scotia, 902-237-1657, [email protected]; Jenna MacQueen, Communications Advisor, Cape Breton Regional Municipality, 902-574-6639, [email protected]