Here are some features of the multi-use path:

It extends 3.4 km between Montréal and Brossard , and is connected to local cycling routes.





The path is well lit and equipped with security cameras and emergency phones to ensure user's safety day and night.





Its lookouts are great rest spots to enjoy the spectacular views of downtown Montréal and the Saint Lawrence River.

Video statement by the honourable Catherine McKenna , Minister of Infrastructure and Communities on the one-year anniversary of the multi-use path: https://youtu.be/SHInWbqVjp8





The Samuel De Champlain Bridge provides a safe and modern link between Montréal and the South Shore for thousands of commuters, cyclists, pedestrians and tourists, as well as international trade, which represents more than 20 billion dollars per year.





https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/nbsl-npsl/index-eng.html

https://www.samueldechamplainbridge.ca/

