Samsung Canada Launches Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live

Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live are convenient tools to help maintain lifestyle and daily routines. Both devices seamlessly integrate into the wider Galaxy ecosystem to help you live and communicate with ease, getting the most out of your technology.

"Wearables are among the fastest-advancing technology sectors, and the pace of progress is only accelerating. In recent months, we've seen immense growth in the market as people turn to smartwatches and earbuds to help them thrive in the 'Next Normal'", said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "Since introducing our first smartwatch just seven years ago, we have become a leader in wearable innovation. Today, we're laser-focused on building on this momentum to offer new and differentiated experiences – combined with the bold design and advanced technology that our customers have come to expect."

Galaxy Watch3: Manage Your Life with Advanced Wellness Technology

Galaxy Watch3 is a next-generation companion that helps you manage your routines, reach your fitness goals and make wellness a top priority every day. Built with stainless steel and high-quality leather1, Galaxy Watch3 boasts the craftsmanship of a luxury timepiece, with a transforming look and defining style – yet it is still comfortable enough to wear all day. Galaxy Watch3 also features the popular rotating bezel from previous Galaxy watch models, which merges form with function. With just a turn of the bezel, you can easily toggle between widgets, open apps and scroll through notifications. Compared to the original Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch3 is 14% thinner, 8% smaller and 15% lighter2— combined with a large display. You can also customize the watch face to reflect your personal style. You can choose from over 80,000 watch faces in the Galaxy Store, or design your own. A library of 40 different options allows you to personalize your watch face with information that's important to you.

Make this latest Galaxy smartwatch, packed with power technology, the center of your wellness experience3. With an integrated heart rate sensor for added peace of mind, you can easily keep an eye on your heart rate4 using the fitness tracker . In addition, the Galaxy Watch3 Fall Detection feature5 enables you to send an SOS SMS message or call to emergency contacts if you have a hard fall.

Beginning a fitness routine can be difficult, but Galaxy Watch3 has an integrated running coach6 to help keep you on track, and is a powerful exercise companion that delivers real-time feedback and post-exercise evaluations to help drive improvement.

Helpful especially when at home, you have access to a "fitness studio" with Samsung Health, which features a library of more than 120 different video workouts. Simply select a workout routine on your Galaxy smartphone, cast it onto your Samsung Smart TV7, and your Galaxy Watch3 will take care of the rest and automatically track the workout. Since recovery can be just as important as the exercise, Samsung has been developing its sleep management offering since it was first introduced back in 2014. Now, Galaxy Watch3 offers brand new sleep score and insights to help you get better rest.

In addition, seamless compatibility between the Galaxy Watch3 and other Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Note20 Series 5G, helps amplify your mobile experiences. You can set automatic reply options for both messages and images, and easily view emoticons and photos directly from your wrist. You can also effortlessly control your mobile experience; play your favourite music from your phone with the rotating bezel; and use simple hand gestures8, like clenching and unclenching your fist to receive a call, or rotating your wrist to mute alarms or incoming calls.

Galaxy Buds Live: Tune into Every Moment

Galaxy Buds Live introduce our newest shape of true wireless earbuds and defy conventional design – they make a bold fashion statement that projects a unique style. These fashion forward earbuds complete your look while still providing an amazing fit that complements the natural shape of your ear to deliver vibrant sound, without compromising comfort. Samsung has reconfigured the traditional earbud style with an iconic minimalist design that makes a statement.

Galaxy Buds Live were engineered to bring sound to life. Combining AKG's sound expertise and the legacy of hardware innovation Samsung is known for, Galaxy Buds Live offer a truly immersive audio experience. With a 12mm speaker and bass duct, the audio sounds deep and rich, allowing you to enjoy music the way it was intended. With three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit, your earbuds hone in on your voice and help ensure you come through loud and clear on the phone. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), bringing you live and spacious sound quality, with the ability to tune in (or out) of the world around you.

Galaxy Buds Live offer a convenient and connected listening experience, compatible with a range of devices – seamlessly switch between compatible devices, no disconnecting and reconnecting required. When paired with the latest Galaxy devices, you can open your world to new possibilities. Record crystal clear audio for your video on the Galaxy Note20 Series 5G by using Galaxy Buds Live as a wireless microphone. Use 'Game Mode'9 with Galaxy Note20 Series 5G Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, you can enjoy a truly immersive gaming experience. You can also easily share music with friends — without compromising sound quality — using the new Buds Together10 feature.

For convenient navigation, Galaxy Buds Live feature an intuitive touch-based PUI (physical user interface)11 for touch control, as well as Bixby voice wake-up12, which allows you to navigate music, open apps, and send messages hands-free. Plus, Galaxy Buds Live come with a long-lasting battery life that keeps you tuned in longer. Stay powered with sound through work and play with up to 6 hours of non-stop listening13 and up to 21 hours of battery life with the charging case14. Galaxy Buds Live power up fast – just five minutes in the charging case delivers up to one hour of play time when you need it most15.

Availability & Details:

Galaxy Watch3: Available in 45mm (Mystic Black, Mystic Silver) and 41mm (Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver) at Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores and across major retail partners starting August 5, 2020 with pricing starting at $549.99 for the 41mm and $599.99 for the 45mm.

Gift With Purchase: Purchase Galaxy Watch Active3 on Samsung.com from August 5th – September 4, 2020 . and get a bonus Duo Wireless Charger Pad 16 .

Purchase Galaxy Watch Active3 on Samsung.com from – and get a bonus Duo Wireless Charger Pad . E-Voucher Offer: Purchase Galaxy Watch Active3 from SES and authorized retailers from August 5th – September 4, 2020 .and get an e-voucher redeemable online at Samsung.com for a bonus Duo Wireless Charger Pad.

Galaxy Buds Live: Available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White and Mystic Black at Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores and across major retail partners. Galaxy Buds Live are available online on August 5th and in-stores on August 21st for $249.99.



Gift With Purchase: Purchase Galaxy Buds Live on Samsung.com from August 5th – September 4, 2020 and get a bonus Wireless Charger Pad 17 .

Purchase Galaxy Buds Live on Samsung.com from – and get a bonus Wireless Charger Pad . E-Voucher Offer: Purchase a Galaxy Buds Live from SES and authorized retailers from August 5th – September 4, 2020 and get an e-voucher redeemable online at Samsung.com for a bonus Wireless Charger Pad.

For customers looking to experience the latest Galaxy wearables innovations in-store, please join us at one of our Samsung Experience Store locations across Canada, including the new Montreal Eaton Centre location opening August 5, 2020:

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Metropolis at Metrotown

Montreal Eaton Centre

West Edmonton Mall

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live Specifications

Galaxy Watch31 Colour Stainless Steel: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver

Material Stainless Steel case with premium leather strap

Dimensions & Weight 45mm: 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm, 53.8g (Stainless Steel) 41mm: 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm, 48.2g (Stainless Steel) *measured without strap

Display 45mm: 1.4" (34mm) / 41mm: 1.2" (30mm) 360 x 360 Super AMOLED, Full Colour Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX

Battery 45mm: 340mAh / 41mm: 247mAh WPC-based wireless charging

AP Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15 GHz

OS Tizen Based Wearable OS 5.5

Memory 1GB RAM + 8GB internal storage

Connectivity Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo

Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Light Sensor,

Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G

Compatibility Android: Android 5.0↑, RAM 1.5GB↑ / iOS: iOS 9.0↑



Galaxy Buds Live Dimensions & Weight Earbuds: 16.5 x 27.3 x 14.9 mm, 5.6g Charging Case: 50 x 50.2 x 27.8 mm, 42.2g Speaker 12mm speaker Microphones 3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner ) Battery Capacity Earbuds: 60 mAh Charging Case: 472 mAh Play Time 6 hours / total 21 hours (ANC or Bixby Voice Wake-up ON) 5.5 hours / total 20 hours (ANC and Bixby Voice Wake-up ON) 8 hours / total 29 hours (ANC and Bixby Voice Wake-up OFF) Talk Time 4.5 hours / Total 17 hours (ANC ON) 5.5 hours / Total 19 hours (ANC OFF) Charging 1 hour play time with 5 minutes quick charging2 Qi-certified wireless charging Connectivity Bluetooth v5.0 Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, SBC Sensor Accelerometer, IR, Hall, Touch, Grip, VPU (Voice Pickup Unit) Compatibility Android: Android 5.0↑, RAM 1.5GB↑ / iOS: iOS 10.0↑ Water Resistance IPX218

For more information about Samsung Canada latest Galaxy devices, please visit news.samsung.com/ca/ or samsung.com/ca/

_________________________ 1 14% thinner, 8% smaller and 15% lighter than the original Galaxy Watch. 2 Measurements taken from the 45mm model; will vary by model and size. 3 Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. 4 Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Heart rate tracking function on the watch can be used as standalone, but data stored in the watch may only be partially displayed after a certain period of time. Smartphone pairing is recommended in order to keep all data stored. 5 This feature is intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease. 6 Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes. Fitness tracking on the watch can be used as standalone, but data stored in the watch may only be partially displayed after a certain period of time. Smartphone pairing is recommended in order to keep all data stored. 7 Availability may vary on previous Samsung Smart TV models, 2019 or newer8 Ability to turn on Gesture controls is available in the 'Labs' menu of the Galaxy Wearable app. 8 Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on Galaxy Buds Live received UL Verification for cutting background noise by up to 97% in low frequency bands. Features including Active Noise Cancelling are enabled through a Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearable app on Android, available through the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store, and the Galaxy Buds app on iOS devices, available through the App Store. 9 Requires Android P OS or higher & Gaming Optimizing Service ver. 2.1.02 or above; running on Samsung Scalable Codec. Available in the Labs menu of the Galaxy Wearable app. 10 Scanning feature is available on all devices supporting One UI 2.5 or later, including the Galaxy Note20 and Tab S7/S7+; the sharing feature is available on all devices supporting One UI 2.1 or later. 11 Users can customize their tap shortcuts in the Settings of the Galaxy Wearable app. 12 Availability may vary by market. 13 Based on internal testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds Live to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with settings (Active Noise Cancellation on, Bixby voice wake-up off). Actual battery life and charging time may vary by usage conditions, number of times charged and many other factors. 14 Earbuds and case provide up to 21 hours of battery life the charged to 100% 15 Based on internal testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds+ to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings (Active Noise Cancelling and Bixby Voice Wakeup Function turned off). Galaxy Beans charging case and Samsung travel adapter used for charging. Actual battery life and charging time may vary by usage conditions, number of times charged and many other factors. 16 Terms and conditions apply. Purchase a Galaxy Noblesse from August 5th – September 4th 2020 samsung.com/ca and a bonus Wireless DuoPad. While quantities last. No rain checks. Limit of one bonus per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. For full details, visit www.samsung.com/ca/promotions 17 Terms and conditions apply. Purchase Galaxy Beans from August 5th – September 4th 2020 on samsung.com/ca and receive and receive a bonus Wireless Charger Pad. While quantities last. No rain checks. Limit of one bonus per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. For full details, visit www.samsung.com/ca/promotions

