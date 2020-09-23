Samsung Canada Galaxy S20 FE 5G Consolidates Fan Favourite Features to Introduce More People to the Premium Galaxy S Experience

"We are constantly speaking to our fans and taking feedback, and we heard what they loved the most about our Galaxy S20 series, what features they used most often and what they would want to see in a new smartphone," said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business for Samsung Electronics. "Galaxy S20 FE 5G is an extension of Galaxy S20 family, designed to bring meaningful innovation to even more people and give them a chance to do the things they love with the best of Galaxy."

Express Your Best Self

These days, taking pictures or videos and sharing them is the best way to express yourself. That's why Galaxy S20 FE 5G has an innovative 32MP pro-grade selfie camera that lets you instantly capture a post-worthy picture.

With the Galaxy S20 FE 5G large image sensors including tetra-binning technology and multi-frame processing, you can take richer, more vibrant photos — even in low light — so you can simply snap and go, whether you're in a dimly lit indoor space or looking up at the stars. Plus, AI integration will detect and remove motion blur and suggest the best shots, so you can focus on having the time of your life in any environment – and still capture it.

While you may not always be right near the action, Galaxy S20 FE 5G powerful 30X Space Zoom2 gives you the power to get closer or magnify details. Editing and sharing photos and video is important to fans, so Galaxy S20 FE 5G makes it easy to create stunning photos and videos in real-time with crisp details like a pro.



To reflect your personal style, Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes in a selection of six vibrant colours to suit every attitude, look and personality with signature design elements pulled from ergonomic, sleek and slim Galaxy S20 Series 5G. Colours include Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G also features a premium textured haze effect that minimizes fingerprints and smudges.

Do What You Love

Smartphones are a crucial part of peoples' lives and consumers have come to expect a limitless mobile experience, so Samsung equipped Galaxy S20 FE 5G with an advanced processor3 and hyper-fast 5G4 to enable the most seamless and uninterrupted experience as possible. With faster processing power and faster graphic rendering, you can catch every idea, knockout workout and share all your moments without slowing down.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G is the perfect device for filming, scrolling through your feed or watching your favourite YouTube content, thanks to its 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with a Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate5. Get ready to experience videos, photos in your Instagram feed and games like never before.

You can also easily connect to your Galaxy Watch3 to set your fitness goals or Galaxy Buds Live to turn on your favourite playlist before heading out on a phone-free run. And sound by AKG and Spotify Integration lets you instantly transport yourself to a concert of your choice by assigning a shortcut on your Galaxy S20 FE 5G — all you have to do is quickly touch and hold for one second.



Everything You Want, Worry-Free

No one ever wants to worry about losing their signal or battery power. That's why Samsung equipped Galaxy S20 FE 5G with an intelligent battery with Super Fast Charging6 to power through every scroll and swipe during the day and leave you with enough juice to capture every memory at night. You can also give your Galaxy Buds Live a boost of power with Wireless PowerShare7, so you can keep doing the things you love without a worry in the world.

And since life can be unpredictable — especially when you're living it to the max — Galaxy S20 FE 5G is water and dust resistant and backed by an international standard rating of IP688. You can enjoy knowing you're protected with Samsung Care+, a total care service available for the new Galaxy S20 FE 5G. With Care+, you'll be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects not covered by the manufacturer's warranty. You can buy Care+ with your new Galaxy S20 FE 5G or within 30 days of your purchase date.

Pre-Order & Availability

Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available for pre-order starting October 1st at Samsung Experience Stores or through Samsung.com/ca, as well as across major Canadian carriers and retail partners, and available for purchase at retail as of October 16, 2020. Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available in Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White, with pricing starting at $949.99 (regular price).

For more information about Galaxy S20 FE 5G, visit Samsung.com/ca.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G Specifications Display 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED Infinity-O Display (1080x2400), 405ppi 120Hz refresh rate * Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen. * Measured diagonally, GalaxyS20 FE's screen size is 6.5-inch in the full rectangle and 6.3-inch with accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4mm, 193g Camera Front 32MP Selfie Camera - Pixel size: 0.8μm - F2.2(80˚) Rear Triple Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera - Pixel size: 1.12μm - F2.2(123) 12MP Wide-angle Camera - Dual Pixel AF, OIS - Pixel size: 1.8μm - F1.8(79˚) 8MP Telephoto Camera - Pixel size: 1.0μm - F2.4(32˚), OIS Space Zoom - 3x Optical Zoom - Up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom - OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) - Tracking AF * Galaxy S20 FE's Optic Zoom combines high-resolution image sensor and lens. * Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration. AP 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor - 3.0GHz(Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor - 2.7GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5GHz + 2GHz Memory [LTE/5G] 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage * May differ by model, color, market and carrier. * Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software. Expandable Memory & SIM Card Single SIM model - One Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) * SIM card sold separately. Availability of dual SIM may vary depending on market or carrier. * MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer. * Use of eSIM on Galaxy device may be enabled by software update or disabled in some markets where it is purchased. Availability of eSIM mobile plan may vary depending on carrier. Battery 4,500mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh for Galaxy S20 FE. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible) *WPC certified Wireless charging *Wireless PowerShare * Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging. Sold separately. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors. Wireless charger requires power connection. Recommend using in-box charging cable and/or travel adapter for use of third party items may cause damage to the Wireless Charger Stand and Wireless Charger Duo Pad or a decrease in charging speed. *Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices, or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 10 Network [5G] 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave [LTE] Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LTE Cat.20, Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload [Wi-Fi] Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload [Bluetooth] Bluetooth® v 5.0, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) [Ultra Wide Band] * Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. * Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. * Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain markets. * Ultra Wide Band supported on Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Payment NFC * Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Optical Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password Audio [Stereo speakers and Earphones sound by AKG] Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.) * Earphones: Hybrid canal type, 2way dynamic unit [Ultra high quality audio playback] UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128 * DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. [Audio playback format] MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF [Bluetooth] Dual Audio: connect two Bluetooth devices to Galaxy S20 FE to play audio through the two devices simultaneously. * The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output. Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference. * Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung. [Recording] Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments. * AOP: Acoustic Overload Point Video [Video playback format] MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM [TV connection] Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30 fps) Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps) Water Resistance IP68 * IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2020, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Leger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com/ca

1 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical usage. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary. 2 *The Galaxy S20 FE 5G's Hybrid Optic Zoom combines high-resolution image sensor and lens. Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause image deterioration. . 3 *Requires optimal 5G connection. 5G services are only supported in 5G network-enabled locations in 5G-ready countries. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier and user environment. 4 *Requires optimal 5G connection. 5G services are only supported in 5G network-enabled locations in 5G-ready countries. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier and user environment. 5 *Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5" in the full rectangle and 6.4" accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens.**Compared to Galaxy S10. 6 *30X Space Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration. 7 *Wireless PowerShare limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones and accessories with WPC Qi wireless charging. Check samsung.com for compatibility. May not work with certain accessories, covers or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Speed and power efficiency of charge varies by device. 8 Galaxy S20 FE is rated as IP68. Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

For further information: Amy Shanfield, Samsung Electronics Canada Inc., Tel: 647-629-2202, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.samsung.com

