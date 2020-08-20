Samsung and Zhilabs to power TELUS Service Operations Centre

Zhilabs' CustomAIr provides operators with real-time end-to-end, subscriber-level visibility across all products and services

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Zhilabs, a Samsung company specializing in network traffic analysis and network automation, for both wireless and wireline networks, today announced that it will power the TELUS Service Operations Centre (SOC) with CustomAIr, Zhilabs' flagship customer analysis solution.

The cloud-native, multi-access and multi-vendor solution provides end-to-end insight into the customer network experience. It will enable TELUS to extend its network management capabilities for its newly launched 5G mobile network and existing fixed and mobile services more effectively, while maintaining a seamless connectivity experience for its customers.

TELUS is a Canada-based, world-leading communications and information technology company with 15.3 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. In June, TELUS launched the first phase of its 5G network in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, and the Greater Toronto Area, with speeds reaching up to 1.7 Gbps; and will continue to expand to an additional 26 markets across Canada throughout the remainder of the year in support of delivering next-generation technology to all Canadians. It plans to maintain its world-leading service, network quality, and performance by applying Zhilabs' CustomAIr network management solution, which is designed to effectively scale analysis capabilities across large networks.

Zhilabs CustomAIr uses advanced machine learning technology and will provide TELUS with an open data environment to further develop its agile-test-learn approach to network management. This approach will allow TELUS to analyze its services from an outside-in perspective to maintain its world-class network performance and customer experience. By focusing on the proactive and predictive resolution of service issues, the customer experience is held front and centre with this solution.

CustomAIr technology will help TELUS continue evolving its network operations through insight-based analysis across all products and services. It will allow for additional operational flexibility and proactive and predictive capacity planning. By implementing Zhilabs CustomAIr, TELUS aims to achieve 100 percent service uptimes by automating network and customer resolution in a scalable manner via machine-aided root cause analysis and the de-noising of non-actionable events.

"With the launch of the TELUS 5G network in June, our ability to maintain our network superiority and deliver the fastest and most reliable mobile services for our customers is contingent on our continued innovation and best-in-class technology partnerships," said Brian Lakey, Vice President Service Reliability Centre and Augmented Intelligence, TELUS. "Introducing Zhilab's proactive customer-centric traffic analysis capabilities into TELUS' network analysis and management ecosystem will enable our team to provide our customers with an even better service experience, which is critical as we continue to launch next-generation technologies to serve a hyper-connected digital future."

"As network complexity increases with the arrival of 5G and a continuous stream of new services, customer experience needs to be the top priority for any operator," said Joan Raventós, CEO at Zhilabs. "We are delighted to contribute to TELUS' customer-centric focus by sharing our CustomAIr software product."

