Same game, different name: Ebates.ca rebrands to Rakuten.ca

Canada's leading Cash Back company celebrates new name with their biggest Cash Back party ever

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Ebates.ca, the leading Cash Back and shopping rewards company in Canada, announced today it has formally rebranded to Rakuten.ca, in a move that follows Ebates' 2014 acquisition by global parent company Rakuten Inc.

The rebrand allows Rakuten.ca to continue to provide members the same benefits and rewards, while also leveraging its global presence and partnerships. Starting today, members have a chance to win airfare and tickets to the NBA Japan Games 2019 presented by Rakuten to see the 2019 NBA Champions Toronto Raptors face off against the Houston Rockets.

In addition, Rakuten.ca will continue to enhance the Cash Back rewards shopping experience by expanding their merchant partners. Canadian consumers now have access to the world's largest selection of products across the broadest range s of categories and customers can earn Cash Back while shopping in store as part of their In-Store Cash Back program.

Rakuten translates into 'optimism', a fitting sentiment as the company plans to celebrate their new name, and its seven-year anniversary of being in Canada! Celebrations start today with a 24 hour 15 per cent Cash Back sale at over 20 stores including Lenovo, Dyson, Indigo and Joe Fresh. For the first time in the brand's history, all 750 merchants on Rakuten.ca will be at double the Cash Back starting August 29. The party will continue on the brand's Instagram page, @rakutenca, with seven days of giveaways of over $4,000 worth of prizes beginning August 29.

While the Ebates website and logo has officially switched to Rakuten.ca today, the website rebrand has been undertaking improvements over the past several months, incorporating feedback from members for a modern look and updated experience. Members will find refreshed updates to services like the mobile app and browser extension, as well as specialty curated category pages, including Luxury and Parent Approved.

"Since the launch of the Canadian site in 2012, our team has always kept members at the forefront of the Ebates.ca experience," said Jen LaForge, General Manager, Rakuten.ca, adding that the company hit 5 million members back in May 2019. "Our team has been working tirelessly to ensure an easy and seamless transition to Rakuten.ca for both our members and merchant partners."

To support the company's growth, employees have moved the Canadian headquarters to the heart of Yonge and Sheppard, in an 8,000+ square foot space with 20-foot ceilings that has been completely renovated and custom designed.

"Rakuten.ca was – and continues to be – built by Canadians, for Canadians," says LaForge, adding that the company will remain independently managed by the Canadian team.

About Rakuten.ca. Rakuten.ca is a leading e-commerce company that provides free membership for deals, rewards and Cash Back to its over 5 million Canadian members – and counting. Since launching in 2012, Rakuten.ca has helped Canadians earn over $70 million in Cash Back at over 750 of their favourite top-name retailers. Rakuten.ca headquarters are located in North York, Ontario, and is proudly built by Canadians, for Canadians. For more information, visit Rakuten.ca.

