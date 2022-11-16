SAME BEARS, NEW GRIND. KRAFT BEARS NOW BREWING COFFEE WITH LAUNCH OF KRAFT CAFÉ BARISTA

Kraft peanut butter's first national innovation beyond spreads in 60-years

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - For more than 60-years, Kraft peanut butter's iconic bears, Crunchy and Smoothy, have been a household staple, nourishing connections and bringing Canadians together. As the experts in smooth, the beloved Bears have been busy brewing something special with the launch of NEW Kraft Café Barista — a flavour-first premium coffee, available now in Chocolate Hazelnut and Salted Caramel.

Kraft peanut butter’s first national innovation beyond spreads in 60-years (CNW Group/The Kraft Heinz Company)

"The Bears have long been synonymous with Kraft Peanut Butter," says Coby Cobankiat, Brand Manager, Coffee, The Kraft Heinz Company. "This emotional connection drew parallels to how Canadians feel about their coffee rituals and highlighted a unique opportunity to expand beyond the spreads category in a way only the Bears could do. We're thrilled to be entering the exciting world of coffee with Kraft Café Barista. We look forward to fostering deeper connections with Kraft Peanut Butter lovers and building new relationships with Canadians during breakfast time."

With in-home coffee consumption on the rise, Kraft Café Barista brings something new to the premium coffee category through flavour and packaging innovation. This new, premium offering can be found in two formats, addressing evolving consumer demands for sustainable packaging and convenience. Formats include Roast & Grind, featuring recyclable Boardio packaging made with eighty per cent paper fiber from renewable resources and Compostable Pods.

Roasted and prepared in Canada with 100% Arabica coffee, new Kraft Café Barista is now available nationwide in Chocolate Hazelnut and Salted Caramel at local grocery retailers and online via Amazon.ca and Walmart.ca. Canadians are encouraged to share their favourite Kraft Café Barista flavour on social media by using the hashtag #KraftCafeBarista and tagging @kraftpeanutbutter_ca on Instagram, and @kraftPB on Twitter.

About the Kraft HEINZ Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE The Kraft Heinz Company

For further information: Chandler Nowak, [email protected]; Shanice Atkins-Broome, [email protected]