SAMBAZON® Launches Organic Ready-To-Top Açaí Bowls in Canada, Available Now at Sobeys

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- SAMBAZON®, the leader of Certified Organic and Fair Trade Açaí products, is excited to announce its popular frozen SAMBAZON® Açaí Bowls are now available at Sobeys in Canada. Canadians can find two delicious flavors— Amazon Superberry Açaí Bowl and Berry Bliss Açaí Bowl.

These Ready-to-Eat bowls come with a rich Açaí blend and crunchy granola—just thaw, top with your favorite fruits, and enjoy. They're perfect for a quick breakfast, post-workout snack, or anytime you need a nourishing boost.

SAMBAZON's Amazon Superberry Ready-to-Top Açai Bowl. Simply add fresh fruit to your liking and enjoy.

"We're thrilled to bring SAMBAZON to Canada," said Vicki Isip, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our bowls make it easy for anyone to enjoy the benefits of Açaí—fast, flavorful, and thoughtfully crafted."

SAMBAZON hopes to continue expanding in the Canadian market with iLevel Management for broker representation. For interested potential partnerships, please reach out to iLevel Management by phone 416-342-0213 or email [email protected].

SAMBAZON Açaí is Certified Organic and Fair Trade, sustainably harvested from the Brazilian Amazon to support local communities and protect the rainforest. Find the SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls now in the frozen aisle at Sobeys.

ABOUT SAMBAZON

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "certified Açaí" to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products such as Smoothie Packs, Ready-to-Eat Açaí Bowls, and Juices & Functional Beverages from a proprietary supply chain to ensure transparency from the "palm of the tree to the palm of your hand." For more information about SAMBAZON's mission and products, visit www.sambazon.com.

SOURCE SAMBAZON

Shereen El Sammaa, VP Integrated Marketing, Email: [email protected]