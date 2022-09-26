Samaritan's Purse rushing to help P.E.I. hurricane victims

Relief organization sending staff, equipment to clean up damaged homes and properties

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Across Atlantic Canada, residents are still reeling from the terrible destruction that struck their communities over the weekend. On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24, Hurricane Fiona knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people, damaged hundreds of homes and downed thousands of trees.

Samaritan's Purse has been invited to help by the Prince Edward Island Emergency Management Office. In response, members of our Canadian Disaster Relief team are in Prince Edward Island assessing the damage and determining where to set up a base camp.

One of our Disaster Relief Units—a specialized tractor trailer equipped with safety equipment, chain saws, tarps and clean-up equipment—is being transported to P.E.I. After setting up at a partner church, we will equip volunteers to help families in the Charlottetown region.

These teams will cut and remove fallen trees, clean up debris from homes, and put tarp on damaged roofs and windows as needed. We will also prepare flooded homes for rebuilding. Homeowners needing help with their home or property can call 1-844-547-2663. Anyone who wants to volunteer with Samaritan's Purse should visit SamaritansPurse.ca.

"The devastation is so widespread," said Tammy Suitor, Canadian disaster relief manager for Samaritan's Purse. "We're want to do all we can to serve people and communities who have lost so much."

This is the second time our relief teams have served in P.E.I. We assisted people impacted by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Our sister organization, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association of Canada, often works alongside by providing crisis-trained volunteer chaplains to comfort and pray with volunteers, first responders, and people impacted by disaster. Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains are accompanying Samaritan's Purse staff in P.E.I.

Donations Needed

To support Samaritan's Purse's disaster relief efforts, please visit SamaritansPurse.ca (click on "Donate") or call 1-800-663-6500.

About Samaritan's Purse Canada

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides disaster relief, our work includes collecting and distributing gift-filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, providing safe water, teaching vocational skills, and providing agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

