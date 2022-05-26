Samaritan's Purse rushing to help Ontario storm victims

Relief organization sending staff, equipment to clean up damaged homes and properties

CALGARY, AB, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Across Ontario and Quebec, residents are still reeling from the terrible destruction that struck their communities over the May long weekend. On Saturday, May 21, violent storms tore through both provinces, leaving 10 people dead and hundreds of homes damaged.

Samaritan's Purse has been invited by Ottawa-area churches to offer physical and spiritual help. In response, members of our Canadian Disaster Relief team are in Ottawa coordinating with officials and churches. The team has set up a shower trailer for residents without power and water.

One of our Disaster Relief Units—a specialized tractor trailer—is also scheduled to arrive today (May 26). After setting up at The Met Church, the Disaster Relief Unit will equip volunteer teams with chainsaws, wheelbarrows, protective gear, and other tools to help Ottawa-area families.

These teams will cut and remove fallen trees, clean up debris from homes, and help patch damaged roofs and windows as needed. Homeowners needing help with their home or property can call 1-844-547-2663. Anyone who wants to volunteer with Samaritan's Purse should visit SamaritansPurse.ca.

"An incredible amount of damage was done in a very short time," said Tammy Suitor, Canadian disaster relief manager for Samaritan's Purse. "As we serve with churches, we want to be there in Jesus' Name to help families restore their homes and communities."

This is the third time our relief teams have served in the Ottawa. We assisted people impacted by tornadoes in 2018, and helped clean up homes after extensive flooding in 2019.

Our sister organization, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association of Canada, often works alongside by providing crisis-trained volunteer chaplains to comfort and pray with volunteers, first responders, and people impacted by disaster. Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains are accompanying Samaritan's Purse staff in Ottawa.

Another one of our Disaster Relief Units is in Hay River, NWT, where flood water overwhelmed the small community and damaged more than 100 homes.

Donations Needed

To support Samaritan's Purse's disaster relief efforts, please visit SamaritansPurse.ca (click on "Donate") or call 1-800-663-6500.

About Samaritan's Purse Canada

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides disaster relief, our work includes collecting and distributing gift-filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, providing safe water, teaching vocational skills, and providing agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

