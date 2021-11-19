Samaritan's Purse rushing to help B.C. flood victims

Relief organization setting up evacuation shelter in Abbotsford; ready to send relief teams

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - As catastrophic flooding and landslides put communities underwater and force thousands from their homes, a Samaritan's Purse team is on its way to help British Columbia residents.

At the invitation of the city of Abbotsford, our team is setting up and operating a 200-bed evacuation shelter similar to the facility we set up for fire evacuees during the summer of 2021. Part of Abbotsford is under water from the flooding Fraser River—one of at least five B.C. rivers that have spilled their banks due to historic rainfall, flooding Chilliwack, Princeton, Merritt, and other communities.

"The scope and suddenness of this disaster have been shocking. Our hearts go out to the thousands of people who are seeing their homes and businesses flooded or destroyed," said Brent Davis, director of Canadian ministry projects. "We want to do all we can to help."

Samaritan's Purse disaster relief teams, equipped with specialized flood recovery vehicles and equipment, are also preparing to travel to B.C. to help clean up as soon as homeowners are allowed to return to their homes.

Its "sister" organization, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association of Canada, often works alongside by providing crisis-trained volunteer chaplains to comfort and pray with volunteers, first responders, and disaster victims. A Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplain is accompanying Samaritan's Purse staff in helping flood victims in Abbotsford.

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides disaster relief, our work includes collecting and distributing gift-filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, providing safe water, teaching vocational skills, and providing agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

