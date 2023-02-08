Samaritan's Purse helping Turkey earthquake victims

Christian relief agency deploying emergency field hospital and providing critical aid

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Samaritan's Purse is responding to the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria on Feb 6. Hours later, these countries were rocked by another 7.5-magnitude earthquake—killing more than 6,000 people and injuring thousands more.

Search and rescue efforts are still underway. Samaritan's Purse immediately mobilized disaster response specialists and began to position relief supplies for rapid deployment.

This week, Samaritan's Purse is preparing to deploy approximately 75 Disaster Assistance Response Team members and an emergency field hospital—equipped with 52 patient beds, a pharmacy and two operating rooms—to Turkey along with critically needed supplies, such as hygiene items and tarp to aid families in the hardest-hit areas.

"Our hearts are breaking at the pain, loss, and devastation experienced by the people of Turkey and Syria," said John Clayton, director of programs and projects for Samaritan's Purse Canada. "We're taking swift and compassionate action to help as many survivors as possible."

