Samaritan's Purse helping Bahamas hurricane victims

Christian relief agency airlifts emergency shelter materials, critical supplies on DC-8 cargo plane

CALGARY, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Samaritan's Purse is preparing to fly its DC-8 cargo plane stocked with critical supplies to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian pummeled the island—leaving thousands of people without basic necessities. The first plane load includes emergency shelter material, household water filters and two community water filtration units specially designed to turn saltwater into drinking water.

"Samaritan's Purse has been watching and preparing to respond to Hurricane Dorian. We are loading our DC-8 with supplies that we plan to take down as soon the storm clears, and it's safe to land," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse.

"Families in the Bahamas are suffering and millions of others are bracing for Dorian's impact as the storm continues to move. Please join me in praying for everyone affected by this hurricane, and for our teams as we respond in Jesus' Name."

As the international organization responds, Canadian and American disaster relief teams are ready to mobilize. Tractor-trailers known as Disaster Relief Units are packed with chainsaws, generators, tools and supplies; key personnel are standing by to begin assessments immediately after the storm passes (two Canadian are already en route to be as close as possible to the Bahamas when the storm finally leaves); and connections have been made with local officials and church partners in areas that may be damaged.

Media opportunities:

Broadcast quality b-roll of Samaritan's Purse Aid

High-quality photos of Samaritan's Purse DC-8 and Disaster Relief Units

In recent years, Samaritan's Purse has helped victims of a wide variety of international disasters including hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. In Canada, the organization has assisted victims of flooding in New Brunswick in 2019, 2018, 2014, 2012, 2010 and 2008; the catastrophic 2016 wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta; and flooding in Quebec, southern Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, and British Columbia.

Donations Needed

To support Samaritan's Purse's disaster relief efforts, please visit SamaritansPurse.ca (click on "Donate") or call 1-800-663-6500.

About Samaritan's Purse Canada

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides disaster relief, our work includes collecting and distributing gift-filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, providing safe water, teaching vocational skills, and providing agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Frank King, News Media Relations Manager, Samaritan's Purse Canada, 403-990-0161 (mobile), fking@samaritan.ca

