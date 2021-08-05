Samaritan's Purse helping B.C. wildfire victims

Christian relief organization sends specially equipped Disaster Relief Unit to train/equip volunteers

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Samaritan's Purse Canada is aiding families who lost their homes and belongings in catastrophic wildfires in the British Columbia interior.

At the invitation of Thompson-Nicola Regional District officials, the Christian relief and development organization has moved a convoy of vehicles—including a Disaster Relief Unit tractor-trailer—to the region along with trained leaders who will equip and deploy clean-up volunteers.

"Our experience helping fire victims has taught us that the opportunity for residents to return to their homes with trained volunteers to safely sift through rubble and recover whatever wasn't burned is a critical step in their recovery," said Tammy Suitor, Canadian disaster relief manager for Samaritan's Purse Canada. "We are honored to be able to help."

More than 200 wildfires are burning in B.C., destroying homes and threatening many interior B.C. communities and First Nations reserves, including Lytton, and Samaritan's Purse is working with them to determine potential assistance.

Samaritan's Purse has extensive experience responding to wildfires across Canada, including the 2016 blaze that burned more than 2,400 buildings in Fort McMurray AB, and the 2017 wildfire that destroyed the B.C. interior hamlet of Boston Flats.

Any Thompson-Nicola Regional District homeowners needing help should call 1-833-738-7743. Volunteers should register online.

Samaritan's Purse's Disaster Relief Units are outfitted with disaster recovery equipment including generators, pumps, hand tools, and safety gear for volunteers. They also serve as volunteer coordination centers, and are equipped with a self-contained office, communications system, and other supplies.

Its "sister" organization, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association of Canada, often works alongside by providing trained volunteer chaplains to comfort and pray with volunteers, first responders, and disaster victims. Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains are accompanying Samaritan's Purse volunteers in helping wildfire victims in Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Donations Needed

To support Samaritan's Purse's disaster relief efforts, please visit SamaritansPurse.ca (click on "Donate") or call 1-800-663-6500.

About Samaritan's Purse Canada

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides disaster relief, our work includes collecting and distributing gift-filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, providing safe water, teaching vocational skills, and providing agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

For further information: News Media Inquiries: Frank King, News Media Relations Manager, Samaritan's Purse Canada, 403-990-0161 (mobile), [email protected]

