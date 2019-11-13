Samaritan's Purse airlifts 20+ tons of critical relief supplies to Syrian refugees

Since October, Christian relief organization has helped thousands in Iraq and Syria

CALGARY, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Samaritan's Purse is providing emergency relief to Syrian refugees in Iraq and internally displaced people in northeast Syria.

At the request of the United Nations refugee agency, the international Christian relief organization deployed a team of more than 25 disaster response specialists. Since mid-October, Samaritan's Purse has helped thousands of displaced people through the distribution of blankets, hygiene kits, food parcels and clean water.

The organization's DC-8 aircraft has delivered more than 20 tons of emergency relief supplies to northern Iraq to aid displaced families. The cargo plane carried water filters, tarp for emergency shelter and children's winterization kits including coats, boots and gloves—enough supplies to aid 18,000 people.

"Thousands of Syrian refugees have fled devastating circumstances only to be met with harsh conditions as they arrive in northern Iraq. At Samaritan's Purse, we're called to go into difficult areas of war, famine and crisis to bring relief, but most importantly to bring God's comfort and love to hurting people," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Please pray for God's comfort as families have left everything they know and for our teams as they bring critical relief to families who are suffering."

Samaritan's Purse is also repairing water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure in Bardarash refugee camp, which recently became home to more than 15,000 displaced people. This project includes the repair of more than 500 latrines, shower facilities and water access points to help prevent the spread of disease. Samaritan's Purse medical personnel continue to assess the healthcare situation in refugee camps in preparation to respond to the dire needs.

About Samaritan's Purse Canada

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides international relief, our initiatives include Operation Christmas Child and providing safe water, vocational skills, and agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

