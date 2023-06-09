Samaritan's Purse Airlifting Relief Supplies to Ukraine after Collapsed Dam causes Mass Flooding

Water filters, hygiene kits, blankets, and other critical aid headed to Ukraine

CALGARY, AB, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Samaritan's Purse will deploy its DC-8 aircraft today to transport more than 40,000 pounds of relief supplies to Ukraine after a critical dam near the frontlines of the war collapsed.

Tens of thousands of people have been affected and evacuations are ongoing. It has created a humanitarian crisis with severe flooding, shortages of drinking water, destroyed homes, and the threat of landmines washing into neighborhoods.

Samaritan's Purse responded immediately, mobilizing partners and Ukrainian churches to serve people in desperate need on the same day as the dam's collapse. Staff based in Ukraine are also working to meet the desperate needs of families who are suffering.

The international Christian relief organization is supporting partners who are conducting water rescues for flood-stranded families while also distributing food, blankets, and other critically needed relief items. The cargo plane will airlift additional resources such as blankets, hygiene kits, water filters, solar lights, and jerry cans. The DC-8 will land in Poland and then supplies will be trucked into Ukraine's flood-affected Kherson region.

"As the war in Ukraine continues to bring suffering, destruction and death, my heart breaks for the families who are caught in this crisis," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "And now thousands of families are dealing with the disaster of this severe flooding.

"We are sending these life-saving supplies in Jesus' Name and want to remind the people of Ukraine that they have not been forgotten by God. Please pray for an end to this war and for our staff and partners who are working around the clock to minister to those affected by the recent floods."

Since the first day of the war, Samaritan's Purse has been working to care for families impacted by violence, serving millions of people with critical aid. To date, the Calgary-based organization has distributed almost 175 million pounds of food, produced more than 500 million liters of clean water, and treated over 23,000 patients.

Media interviews: Danielle Hartung, senior communications and engagement strategist, 403-689-1863, [email protected]

Photos and b-roll of Samaritan's Purse in Ukraine available here

Please visit SamaritansPurse.ca for more information on this disaster response.

