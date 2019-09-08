Samaritan's Purse aiding Hurricane Dorian victims in Nova Scotia

Christian relief agency sending specially equipped Disaster Relief Unit, recruiting clean-up volunteers

CALGARY, Sept. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Samaritan's Purse Canada is sending one of its specially equipped Disaster Relief Units to Nova Scotia to help people whose homes and other property were damaged or destroyed by the winds, rain, and massive storm surge of Hurricane Dorian.

The Disaster Relief Unit—stationed in Ontario—will serve the operations center from which Samaritan's Purse will train and deploy volunteers from the region to assist with the massive clean-up effort. The volunteers will be tarping damaged roofs, clearing away downed trees, and "mudding out" flooded homes.

"Communities in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and Prince Edward Island have been hit very hard by Hurricane Dorian, and we will be there to help them as soon as the water levels recede," said Brent Davis, Samaritan's Purse's Canadian ministries project director. "We're partnering with churches, municipal officials, and other non-government partners to provide a coordinated response."

Disaster Relief Units are tractor trailers outfitted with disaster recovery equipment including generators, pumps, hand tools, and safety gear. They also serve as volunteer training and coordination centers, and are equipped with a self-contained office, communications system, and other supplies.

Anyone needing Samaritan's Purse clean-up assistance—or wanting to volunteer to help with clean-up—can visit SamaritansPurse.ca/HurricaneDorian

Hurricane Dorian hit Atlantic Canada on Saturday after traveling up the east coast of North America. Before that, the hurricane navigated a slow path of destruction through The Bahamas, where dozens of people were killed, thousands are missing, and entire communities were obliterated.

Samaritan's Purse has used its DC-8 plane to deliver more than 30 tons of emergency supplies and equipment to the Bahamas. The cargo jet has also delivered 42 specially trained Disaster Assistance Response Team members and a 40-bed Emergency Field Hospital capable of treating up to 100 injured Bahamians, including at least 10 surgeries, each day.

In Canada, Samaritan's Purse has helped victims of a wide variety of natural disasters including flooding in New Brunswick in 2019, 2018, 2014, 2012, 2010 and 2008; the catastrophic 2016 wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta; and flooding in Quebec, southern Alberta, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.

Samaritan's Purse's "sister" organization, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association of Canada, often helps by providing crisis-trained chaplains to comfort and pray with disaster victims and volunteers. Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains will be assisting in Atlantic Canada.

Donations Needed

To support Samaritan's Purse's disaster relief efforts, please visit SamaritansPurse.ca (click on "Donate") or call 1-800-663-6500.

About Samaritan's Purse Canada

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides disaster relief, our work includes collecting and distributing gift-filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, providing safe water, teaching vocational skills, and providing agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

