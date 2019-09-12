Samaritan's Purse aiding Hurricane Dorian victims in Atlantic Canada

Christian relief agency has specially equipped Disaster Relief Unit, recruiting volunteers,

in PEI while also helping with clean-up, shelter, medical, and other

hurricane recovery needs in Bahamas

CALGARY, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - One of Samaritan's Purse Canada's specially equipped Disaster Relief Units has arrived in Prince Edward Island to support the Christian organization's staff and volunteers as they help homeowners clean up after Hurricane Dorian's powerful winds and rain.

The Disaster Relief Unit is a tractor-trailer outfitted with disaster recovery equipment including generators, chainsaws, hand tools, and safety gear. It will be the equipping and coordination center for volunteers.

After Hurricane Dorian left a disastrous and deadly trail through the Bahamas, where Samaritan's Purse is also aiding victims, it made its way north to Atlantic Canada. In PEI, its strong winds tore off roofs, broke windows, flattened fences, and toppled massive, century-old trees that sometimes fell on homes, vehicles, and other property.

Some of PEI's hardest-hit communities include Summerside, Kensington, and Cavendish in the island's central region. That is where Samaritan's Purse's Ontario-based Disaster Relief Unit has been stationed, and where much of the clean-up efforts will be focused. Staff and volunteers will be tarping roofs, cutting tree limbs and stacking timber, boarding up broken windows, removing debris, and providing other aid.

"We invited Samaritan's Purse into the area to assist our people, and we're thankful they are here," said Rowan Caseley, Kensington's mayor. "Some of our people are really suffering because there is a lot of devastation. Anything people can do to help us through their Samaritan's Purse donations and volunteering will be greatly appreciated."

Many of Dorian's victims in PEI are trying to cope with the damage to their homes while still traumatized by the sound and power of Dorian's ferocious winds. In response, Samaritan's Purse's "sister" organization, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association of Canada, has sent trained Rapid Response Team chaplains to provide emotional and spiritual support to Dorian victims and first-responders.

Samaritan's Purse's Disaster Relief Unit is positioned in Summerside at Summerside Community Church.

Homeowner Help Available: Homeowners in the region needing help can call 1-844-547-2663.

Volunteers Needed: Anyone wishing to volunteer to help clean up in PEI can visit SamaritansPurse.ca/HurricaneDorian

Helping elsewhere: Samaritan's Purse is continuing to assess Hurricane Dorian damage in other areas of Atlantic Canada, and has delivered more than 140 tons of emergency supplies and equipment to the Bahamas. The charity's DC-8 cargo jet is making daily flights to the Bahamas to deliver more supplies. The plane has already delivered 90 specially trained Disaster Assistance Response Team members and a 40-bed Emergency Field Hospital to the Bahamas where they are treating up to 100 injured Bahamians, and performing several surgeries, each day.

Donations Needed: To support Samaritan's Purse's disaster relief efforts, please visit SamaritansPurse.ca (click on "Donate") or call 1-800-663-6500.

About Samaritan's Purse Canada: Samaritan's Purse is a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides disaster relief, our work includes collecting and distributing gift-filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, providing safe water, teaching vocational skills, and providing agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Jeff Adams, Senior Communications Advisor, 403-615-8747 (mobile), 1-800-663-6500 (ext. 8723), jadaams@samaritan.ca

