SAMARA CAPITAL CONFIRMS ITS SUPPORT FOR THE PELHAM SLATE OF DIRECTORS AT THE UPCOMING NICKEL 28 CAPITAL CORP ANNUAL MEETING

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Samara Capital Inc. ("Samara Capital"), a registered portfolio manager that holds voting control over approximately 7.4% of the outstanding shares of Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (TSXV: NKL) (FSE: 3JC0) ("Nickel 28" or the "Company") as of the record date has, after careful consideration, elected to support the Pelham slate of directors.

Samara Capital has been invested in Nickel 28 since its inception and is very enthusiastic about Nickel 28's main asset, an 8.56% interest in the Ramu Nickel Cobalt Operation. Samara believes that the Pelham slate is better suited to realize the Company's full potential.

