Sam Mizrahi honoured with Par Excellence Business Award from France Canada Chamber of Commerce Ontario

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The France Canada Chamber of Commerce Ontario (FCCC-O) is proud to announce the winners of its inaugural Gala and Business Awards. The winners were presented their awards Thursday evening, during the gala held at the Ritz Carlton in Toronto. Sam Mizrahi, president of Mizrahi Developments received the highest honour, the Par Excellence Business Award, selected by the Chamber.

The Par Excellence Award is the Chamber's annual award presented with a high regard for community development. The recipient must have a proven record of a strong presence in the corporate community, established a high profile in the Canadian and French business space, strong leadership skills, contribution to the community and a demonstrable record of innovation in a corporate environment.

"Sam Mizrahi is a visionary and tireless entrepreneur," says honourable Kareen Rispal, ambassador of France to Canada. "His leadership and excellence is building bridges to drive exchange of business value between France and Canada. He is leading efforts to bring the best of Canada to France and vice versa. His focus on economic and community development and technological innovation makes him our unerringly Par Excellence Business person."

Past winners of the Par Excellence Business Award include distinguished leaders John Beck, Aecon Group (2018) and Don Tapscott, Blockchain Research Institute (2017).

The 2019 Business Award winners follow by category:

Par Excellence Business Award – Sam Mizrahi , President of Mizrahi Developments

, President of Mizrahi Developments Women's Leadership Award – Heather McCrory , CEO, North & Central America Accor

, CEO, North & Central America Accor Best French Presence Award – Thales

Creating Impact Award – Mazars

Art De Vivre – Christian Dior Parfums and Christian Dior Couture

– Christian Dior Parfums and Christian Dior Couture Diversity and Inclusion Award – Schneider Electric

Sustainability Award – Lafarge

Innovation Award - CIC Capital Ventures and Centreon

About Mizrahi Developments

Mizrahi Developments is a proven leader in identifying mixed-use, commercial and residential opportunities and executing an inspired vision for them to the highest international standards with world-class architects and designers. With over 20 years of experience in real estate development and high-end building in North America, the private company, based in Toronto, Canada, is recognized for its unwavering commitment to quality no matter the size or scale of the project. Mizrahi Developments aims to be the best, and it is a matter of personal integrity with which it continues to develop an award-winning brand characterized by innovative architecture, precise craftsmanship, high attention to detail, and a hands-on pursuit of excellence in all aspects of its business. www.mizrahidevelopments.ca

About the France Canada Chamber of Commerce Ontario

The FCCC-O is a prestigious non-profit organization. It has been established with a vision to enhance the ability of its members to make a significant contribution to the economic, cultural and social fabric of France and Canada.

