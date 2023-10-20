Salvation Army Winnipeg Centre of Hope Adds 60 Beds

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Winnipeg Centre of Hope is adding 60 more beds to create space for increased demand for emergency shelter. The beds will be available as of Monday, October 23rd.

"We are seeing increases in refugee claimant emergency needs and are preparing extra spaces so that nobody is left out in the cold this winter," says Mark Stewart, executive director at the Centre of Hope.

The Salvation Army Winnipeg Centre of Hope, Manitoba's largest emergency shelter, has been at capacity for several weeks, which is unusual during the fall months. As colder weather approaches, demand for a warm place to sleep skyrockets. The need for additional spaces is also being affected by the increased number of refugee claimants coming to Winnipeg without a safe place to stay and weather-appropriate clothing.

Working closely with the other shelters and organizations serving the houseless community in Winnipeg, the Centre of Hope identified an opportunity to serve the local community and newcomers. The Centre of Hope is uniquely positioned with appropriate space to increase capacity and address this emerging need.

The additional 60 beds will bring the total number of beds available to 370, which includes spaces for families. The Centre will also be adding cold-weather beds as needed. The Winnipeg Centre of Hope is the only shelter in Manitoba that has dedicated spaces to keep families together regardless of what the family unit looks like.

The Salvation Army Winnipeg Centre of Hope has been serving Winnipeg at its current location, 180 Henry Avenue, since 1961. The Centre of Hope serves 900 meals per day, offers shower and laundry facilities, and works to connect residents with various supports, health care, access to programming and culturally appropriate and entirely optional spiritual care.

The Salvation Army has been operating in Winnipeg since 1886. The Salvation Army is a Christian organization that gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and 134 countries. The Salvation Army exists to share the love of Jesus Christ, meet human needs and be a transforming influence in the communities of our world.

