Salvation Army Research Finds Managing Limited Resources, Health Care Top Concerns Among British Columbians

2024 Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis reveals growing demand for social services that enables The Salvation Army to better serve those in need.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - New data from The Salvation Army reveals that while inflation and food affordability concerns have eased slightly, British Columbians are still focused on managing limited resources, healthcare and food related challenges as top concerns.

The Salvation Army surveyed more than 1,500 Canadians to produce the 2024 Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis to better understand their attitudes, behaviours and experiences on issues such as the availability of housing and food, general affordability and related health outcomes. As one of the largest non-governmental direct providers of social services in Canada, this data helps The Salvation Army to quantify the demand for ongoing social services provided and allows the organization to better serve those in need.

The research shows that British Columbians rank managing limited resources (63%), healthcare issues (58%) and food related challenges (52%) as top challenges they've faced in the past year. When asked what issues they were extremely concerned about, 50% said they are extremely concerned about the current cost of living and inflation (down 5 points from 2023, in line with national trend), 32% are extremely concerned about their physical and mental wellbeing (up 10 points from 2023, in line with national trend) and 30% are extremely concerned about rising energy costs (down 10 points from 2023, 5 points below national trend).

Nationally, the 2024 survey reveals a shift away from inflation to critical issues such as health care and homelessness.

Health care ranks as the top concern, with 59% of Canadians listing it as a primary issue, followed closely by homelessness and housing insecurity at 44%.

Although inflation has dropped to third spot, 36% of Canadians still feel its effects, and 27% are pessimistic about their personal finances for the next two years.

Rising Hardships for Many Canadians

Despite these shifting concerns, many Canadians continue to struggle with meeting their basic needs. More than half of those accessing food banks are using them for the first time —58% this year compared to 43% in 2023 — highlighting the growing financial strain many are experiencing.

Parents Bearing the Brunt of the Crisis

The report also highlights how parents are disproportionately affected by the current affordability crisis. Fifty-eight per cent of parents face food-related challenges, compared to 50% of Canadians overall, and many are shouldering a heavier burden when it comes to managing finances and keeping essential services active.

24% of parents reported cutting back on their own food consumption to ensure their children could eat.

15% of Canadians said they missed bill payments due to financial constraints, with the number rising to 22% among parents.

27% of Canadians polled lost access to services due to missed payments, compared to 37% of parents.

"We know that Canadians are still feeling the pressure, especially when it comes to their basic needs. Our role is to ensure that those who are struggling have access to the services and support they need," says Captain Gina Haggett, divisional secretary for public relations for The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army: A Reliable Partner in Times of Need

As Canadians continue to deal with housing affordability, food security and health-care access, The Salvation Army continues to step up. "As long as these challenges persist, so will our commitment to providing hope and dignity to those in need," says Haggett. The Salvation Army operates in more than 400 communities across Canada, ensuring that vital resources are available to those who need them most.

