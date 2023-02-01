Salvation Army Community Outreach Continues to Grow in Channel-Port aux Basques

CHANNEL-PORT AUX BASQUES, NL, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, February 1, The Salvation Army in Channel-Port aux Basques will host a ceremony to thank Woodward Motors Ltd. for their donation of a pick-up truck, which will be used to expand on community outreach and emergency disaster services in the community. This event will take place at 2 p.m. at Woodward Motors Ltd. on 3 Grand Bay Rd W.

This truck has already been put to use in the town during Hurricane Fiona relief efforts and to transport goods and services to outlying communities. "We are well-equipped to serve our community," says Dave Harvey, ministry lead in Channel-Port aux Basques. "Having the truck, along with our mobile trailer, gives us the ability to provide food services and practical care quickly and efficiently."

The Salvation Army relies on the generosity of donors to keep programs and services operating. "We reached out to Woodward Motors to start the process of getting a new truck and they were quick to offer to donate the vehicle to us," says Steven Hynes, Director of Emergency Disaster Services. "It means a lot when a company steps up to fill a need in their community."

To provide financial support to The Salvation Army, donations can be made online at www.salvationarmy.ca or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY, where donations can also be directed to a specific program or location.

For further information: Media Contact: Major Jamie Locke, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations, The Salvation Army - Newfoundland and Labrador Division, 709-743-3648, [email protected]