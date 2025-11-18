SALTIRE CAPITAL LTD. ANNOUNCES PERSONNEL CHANGES

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Saltire Capital Ltd. ("Saltire" or the "Company") (TSX: SLT, SLT.U, SLT.WT.U) today reported that, in connection with the Company's succession planning, Chief Financial Officer Hassan R. Baqar is moving into a new role with the Company, effective immediately, as Managing Director of Capital Markets. Mr. Baqar has served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company since its inception and has been and continues to be a valuable member of Saltire's management team.

Effective upon Mr. Baqar's transition to his new role, the Company has appointed Imad Mushtaq (CPA, CA, BFP, FCA) as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Mushtaq joined Saltire in 2025 as Chief Accounting Officer, and in that role has supported the Company's financial reporting and operational growth, including the integration of SanStone Investments Ltd. He brings extensive experience in public-company reporting, financial oversight and complex transaction support, along with an understanding of the Company's strategic priorities. Mr. Mushtaq is a Chartered Professional Accountant with CPA Ontario and a Fellow Chartered Accountant with the ICAEW and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Management from Aston University.

"We would like to thank Hassan for his contributions to the Company. He has been a key contributor to Saltire since we went public as FG Acquisition Corp., and we look forward to working with him and Imad in their new roles as Managing Director, Capital Markets, and Chief Financial Officer, respectively," said Larry Swets, Executive Chair of the Company.

About Saltire Capital Ltd.

Saltire is a long-term capital partner that allocates capital to equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality private companies. Investments made by Saltire consist of meaningful and influential stakes in carefully selected private companies that it believes are under-valued businesses with the potential to significantly improve fundamental value over the long-term. These businesses will generally have high barriers to entry, predictable revenue streams and cash flows and defensive characteristics. Although Saltire primarily allocates capital to private companies, Saltire may, in certain circumstances if the opportunity arises, also pursue opportunities with orphaned or value challenged small and micro-cap public companies. Saltire provides investors with access to private and control-level investments typically reserved for larger players, while maintaining liquidity.

