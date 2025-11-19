SALTIRE CAPITAL LTD. ANNOUNCES OTCQX QUOTATION

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Saltire Capital Ltd. ("Saltire" or the "Company") (TSX: SLT), (TSX: SLT.U), (TSX: SLT.WT.U); (OTCQX: SLTEF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol "SLTEF". The Company's common shares and warrants will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols SLT/SLT.U and SLT.WT.U, respectively.

The OTCQX Best Market is the highest-level trading venue of OTC Markets Group Inc., and trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. To qualify for trading on OTCQX, companies must meet high financial reporting standards, follow best practices with respect to corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for Saltire's common shares at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Saltire Capital Ltd.

Saltire is a long-term capital partner that allocates capital to equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality private companies. Investments made by Saltire consist of meaningful and influential stakes in carefully selected private companies that it believes are under-valued businesses with the potential to significantly improve fundamental value over the long-term. These businesses will generally have high barriers to entry, predictable revenue streams and cash flows and defensive characteristics. Although Saltire primarily allocates capital to private companies, Saltire may, in certain circumstances if the opportunity arises, also pursue opportunities with orphaned or value challenged small and micro-cap public companies. Saltire provides investors with access to private and control-level investments typically reserved for larger players, while maintaining liquidity.

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("Forward-Looking Statements"). The Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release relate to future events or Saltire's future plans, operations, strategy, performance or financial position, and are based on Saltire's current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions. Such Forward-Looking Statements have been made by Saltire in light of the information available to it at the time the statements were made and reflect its experience and perception of historical trends. All statements and information other than historical fact may be Forward-Looking Statements. Such Forward-Looking Statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "expect", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words and expressions.

Forward-Looking Statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Saltire's control, that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these Forward-Looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements are provided for the purpose of assisting the reader in understanding Saltire and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-Looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the Forward-Looking Statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and Saltire disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Andrew Clark, Chief Executive Officer, Saltire Capital Limited, 416-419-9405, [email protected], www.saltirecapitalltd.com