SALT XC SECURES TOP TWO SPOT ON THE GLOBE AND MAIL'S ANNUAL RANKING OF CANADA'S TOP GROWING COMPANIES

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Full-service marketing and commerce agency Salt XC is proud to announce it placed No. 2 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Globe and Mail.





Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies based on their three-year revenue growth. Salt XC earned its coveted spot with an impressive three-year revenue growth of 20,315% and making its mark as the first-ever marketing services agency to enter the top 10.

"We are proud to be placed No. 2 in the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail. This achievement represents the dedication, hard work, and passion of the entire Salt XC team to deliver sustainable client growth by solving our client's business challenges," said Jeff Rogers, President of Salt XC.

"We launched Salt XC pre pandemic in 2019, with a vision to build a marketing services company that would redefine the way our clients' consumers experience the bridge between online and offline. With the introduction of our Experiential Commerce™ model and our roster of trusted partners, we have been able to grow across North America while helping our clients through the biggest economic storm of our lifetime. As we look forward, we continue to embrace a hybrid and borderless world while continually looking for innovative ways to service our clients through unique technology products and services."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

About Salt XC

Established in 2019 in Toronto, Canada, Salt XC is a full-service North American marketing and commerce agency, with proprietary tech products aimed at alleviating clients' marketing challenges while enhancing performance.

Salt XC pioneered the unique Experiential Commerce™ model, which is designed to shape unparalleled consumer experiences, captivate attention, and drive action. The agency's ambition is to help "earn the world's attention" for its incredible clients, which include Kraft Heinz, AB Inbev, RBC, Coca-Cola, Microsoft Xbox, Toyota/Lexus, Adidas, Pointsbet, Bell, and many others.

Through Salt XC's distinctive framework, the company has embraced an integrated approach that effectively bridges the divide between online and offline experiences for its clients' consumers. Salt XC's extensive service offering encompasses creative, strategy, design, media, content production, social media, creator, omni/shopper strategies, experiential marketing, B2B events, sponsorships, digital development, and performance optimization.

For more information: www.saltxc.com

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

