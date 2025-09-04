Wishpond Adds Three New Patent Applications to Expand AI Sales Automation Capabilities

Wishpond files three new patent applications for conversational AI workflow building, adaptive voicemail/IVR detection, and real-time appointment scheduling, expanding its portfolio of innovations in conversational AI and sales automation.

These filings bring Wishpond's total patent applications to seven, reinforcing its ongoing pursuit in developing AI sales agents that can operate more naturally, efficiently, and reliably.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of AI-enabled marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it has filed three new non-provisional utility patent applications that further strengthen the Company's growing intellectual property portfolio in the area of conversational AI and sales automation. These applications mark a significant step in expanding Wishpond's intellectual property portfolio and advancing its SalesCloser AI platform ("SalesCloser").

Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond, commented, "These new patent filings highlight our continued focus on solving real-world challenges businesses face when adopting AI for sales and marketing. By enabling businesses to build agents through a conversational interface, ensuring outbound calls connect with live people, and scheduling appointments seamlessly in real time, we are addressing some of the most common friction points in customer engagement. Several of these technologies are already implemented in SalesCloser, underscoring our ability to translate innovation into practical use. Together, these filings strengthen Wishpond's intellectual property portfolio and advance our long-term vision of autonomous AI sales agents that can deliver consistent, reliable, and human-like interactions."

Conversational AI Assistant for Dynamic Agent Sequence Building

This first filing introduces an embedded AI assistant that allows businesses to create and manage AI voice agents by replacing complex workflows with a simple conversational interface. Users can design, edit, and refine agent sequences in real time, upload documents to generate contextual flows, and see visual layouts rendered automatically. With features like revision history, undo/redo, and simulation mode, the technology removes technical barriers, accelerates deployment, and makes agent-building accessible to non-technical users while enhancing speed and reliability for advanced users. Already implemented within SalesCloser, this innovation broadens the Company's addressable market and enhances the platform's differentiation in workflow-driven AI automation.

Adaptive Voicemail and IVR Detection for AI-Driven Call Automation

This second filing introduces technology that enables AI agents to detect whether outbound calls connect with a live person, voicemail, or an automated interactive voice response ("IVR") menu. By analyzing audio cues in real time, the system can decide whether to leave a pre-set message, disconnect, or navigate menus toward reaching a human. This capability reduces wasted call time, improves outbound campaign efficiency, and helps AI agents act more naturally in live calling environments. With voicemail detection already live in SalesCloser and IVR handling to follow, this technology enhances customer engagement effectiveness and increases the productivity gains delivered by AI-driven call automation.

AI-Driven Conversational Appointment Scheduling System

Finally, the third filing addresses one of the most critical steps in converting leads – booking a meeting. By connecting directly to calendar systems, AI agents can propose times, confirm appointments, and handle rescheduling directly within the natural flow of conversation. Already implemented in SalesCloser, this capability eliminates back-and-forth coordination, shortens sales cycles, and directly boosts conversion rates. Its applications extend across industries such as sales, healthcare, and professional services where appointment booking is a key driver of business outcomes.

Wishpond is developing a strategic patent portfolio designed to make its AI sales agents function more like humans while delivering measurable business outcomes. The Company's Virtual AI Representative patent leverages advanced language models and deep learning for natural voice synthesis, enabling more human-like interactions. The Enhanced State Manager ensures agents can manage complex conversations, handle interruptions, and maintain context, while Human Takeover Technology facilitates seamless AI-to-human transitions when needed. The Self-Testing patent allows agents to undergo rigorous simulations before live interactions, enhancing reliability and accuracy.

Building on this foundation, the latest three filings expand the platform's real-world capabilities: a Conversational AI Assistant that simplifies agent creation through a chat-based workflow builder; Adaptive Voicemail and IVR Detection that improves outbound call efficiency by connecting agents with live humans more consistently; and Conversational Appointment Scheduling that enables real-time booking during live calls.

Together, these seven patent applications form a strategic portfolio under development that advances natural conversation, reliability, efficiency, and action. This supports Wishpond's strategy to advance its capabilities in AI-driven sales automation.

Ali Tajskandar

Chief Executive Officer

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Wishpond is a Vancouver-based provider of AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. The Company's vision is to create a fully autonomous AI-enabled platform that streamlines the entire customer acquisition journey, from lead generation and engagement to deal closure, enabling businesses to scale cost-effectively while driving higher conversions. Wishpond offers an all-in-one marketing suite that integrates AI-driven tools such as an AI Website Builder, AI Email Automation, and SalesCloser AI, a conversational AI-based virtual sales agent that leverages generative AI to conduct personalized sales calls and product demos, increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing customer satisfaction. With a focus on innovation, Wishpond has filed multiple patent applications in conversational AI, reinforcing its leadership in AI-enabled marketing automation. The Company serves small-to-medium-sized businesses across various industries, providing a powerful yet cost-effective alternative to fragmented marketing solutions. Wishpond employs a Software-as-a-Service business model, generating most of its revenue from subscription-based recurring revenue, which ensures strong revenue predictability and cash flow visibility while continuously expanding its AI capabilities. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about, among other things, references to expected results from future operations, future growth of the Company's products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, including SalesCloser and expectations around the outcome of applications for any of the Company's patents, references to the growth of the Company's product portfolio and future profitability, including whether additional products or features may be developed in the future, the functionality and timing of such products, financial results or operational activities that may be undertaken by the Company, the results of the Company's cost-savings, research and development and other initiatives, any future acquisitions or other activities done to grow the Company both organically or inorganically, expectations, beliefs, plans, future operations, the impact of broader economic factors including inflation and other general economic risks on the Company, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, assumptions, including those related to trends and prospects, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, risks associated with the failure to obtain the patents applied for and infringement by third parties of the Company's intellectual property and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

For further information: Adrian Lim, Investor Relations, Wishpond Technologies Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: 604-990-2714