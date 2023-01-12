Sales volume in the Canadian luxury market is holding, despite a national drop in the conventional market

For Vancouver and Halifax, sales volume was up for luxury condos priced $1 - 3.99 million

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Engel & Völkers released its 2022 Year-End Luxury Real Estate Market Report today, featuring key findings based on data for homes priced over $1 million in Canada's most in-demand metropolitan real estate markets — Halifax, Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver. According to the report, the market normalization trend established in the first half of the year continued across the country. Despite this, luxury markets in Canada are holding their value, but prices are adjusting downwards from their inflated values in some parts of the market.

At the start of 2022's second quarter, the Bank of Canada increased interest rates. This triggered market normalization, helping to bring balanced conditions to Canada's real estate markets. Decreased sales volume and replenished inventory are causing price growth to plateau or decline in some areas of the market. Price declines are most common in the conventional market, especially in periphery markets which saw exponential growth during COVID. However, well-located, quality inventory continues to increase in value year-over-year, though the growth rate has slowed.

While the real estate market goes through an adjustment period, many prospective homebuyers are opting to 'wait and see' before purchasing a home. As a result, the rental market has returned to pre-pandemic prices in Canada's major cities.

Last year represented a period of adjustment as the Bank of Canada brought interest rates back up after historic lows during the pandemic. Moving into 2023, market fluctuations will be less dramatic as buyers and sellers acclimatize to stable market conditions. When stability returns, would-be buyers and sellers will feel comfortable making transactions in the market again. Engel & Völkers forecasts the return of a bustling real estate market once buyers and sellers adjust to new market conditions. It expects this to occur between the second and third quarters of 2023. If low supply is not addressed, this could lead to steady price increases due to demand outpacing supply.

"Canada's real estate market is returning to a steadier pace after an unprecedented growth period. While some buyers continue to monitor the market and the Bank of Canada's interest rates, this provides an immediate opportunity for eager buyers to negotiate deal terms and prices on properties, unlike recent years," says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. "We find interest rate increases are not as disruptive to the ultra-premium markets, as these buyers tend to purchase homes with much of the equity paid upfront. We expect luxury markets to remain stable in Canada, as real estate remains an attractive investment."

Halifax's luxury real estate market grew in 2022. In 2021, homes priced over $1 million accounted for 2.6 per cent of all units sold. In 2022, this number grew to 4.5 per cent. Condo units sold priced between $1 - 3.99 million also grew, from 13 in 2021 to 20 in 2022.

Montréal's market saw prices for all property types combined hold in the $1 - 3.99 million range despite the sales volume dipping by 55 per cent in the second half of the year.

Ottawa's $1 million-plus market was the only segment to see year-over-year growth in sales volume. This segment accounted for 12 per cent of all units sold in 2021, up from nine per cent from the year prior.

Toronto's 2022 sales volume of condos priced between $1 - 3.99 million is up 71 per cent from 2020, but down by 18 per cent from 2021.

Vancouver saw accelerating demand for condos, particularly for units priced between $1 - 3.99 million. In this segment, units sold increased by 95 per cent year-over-year, with 62 per cent of all sales occurring in the first half of the year.

2022 Year-End Canadian Luxury Real Estate Market Report

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 275 shop locations with over 6,200 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,400 real estate professionals in more than 31 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com .

SOURCE Engel & Völkers

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Heidi Ruggier, Founder and President, Matte PR, 416-515-7667 ext. 703, [email protected]; Katelyn Castellano, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Engel & Völkers Americas, 212-234-3100 ext. 9842, [email protected]