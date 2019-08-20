Sales to Leading Brands Drive 55% Year-on-Year Growth for Engagement Labs' TotalSocial® Data Platform

"Last year was transformational as we completely shifted Engagement Labs staffing, infrastructure, and revenues to the TotalSocial platform," said CEO Ed Keller. "Our strategy is based on marketplace feedback indicating strong demand for a tool that helps separate the signal from the noise of social media, which is an important part of what TotalSocial delivers."

In January, the prestigious MIT Sloan Management Review published Engagement Labs' analytics showing that the metrics measured on the TotalSocial platform predict 19% of consumer purchases, providing clients with the tools they need to improve sales growth. Over half of the impact on sales comes from offline conversations about brands, which no other measurement system captures on a consistent basis.

"The diversity and prestige of our client base are important validators of our business and sales strategy," said Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs. "We are experiencing strong momentum which we expect will continue in the year ahead."

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com

