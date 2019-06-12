Sale of shares in Asian Mineral Resources Limited

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Pala Investments Limited ("Pala"), a multi-strategy investment company focused on the mining and metals value chain, today announced it entered into an agreement for the sale of 4,447,947 shares (the "Transaction Shares") in the capital of Asian Mineral Resources ("AMR"), for an aggregate sale price of C$10.00 (the "Transaction"). Prior to the Transaction, Pala held 6,191,081 shares in the capital of AMR ("AMR Shares"), and Melior Resources Inc. ("Melior") (a corporation which Pala obtained control over as of June 10, 2019) held 236,364 AMR Shares, representing an aggregate of 6,427,445 AMR Shares out of the 8,746,447 AMR Shares outstanding for a security holding percentage of 73.49%. Following the Transaction, Pala holds 1,743,134 AMR Shares and Melior holds 236,364 AMR Shares, for an aggregate of 1,979,498 AMR Shares controlled by Pala out of the 8,746,447 AMR Shares outstanding, for a security holding percentage of 22.63%, a decrease in Pala's securityholding percentage of 50.86%.

Pala disposed of the Transaction Shares for investment reasons. In the short term, Pala is reviewing its options regarding the AMR Shares including the potential disposition of AMR Shares, but has no current intention to undertake any of the actions enumerated in Item 5 of Form 62-103F1 published by the Canadian Securities Administrators, In the future, Pala may increase or decrease the investment in the securities of AMR depending on its evaluation of the business, prospects and financial condition of AMR, the market for AMR's securities, general economic and tax conditions and other factors.

The purchaser of the Transaction Shares is relying on the private agreement exemption under section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids in connection with the purchase of the Transaction Shares.

AMR's address is Suite 1700, Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 2X8

Pala's address is 12 Castle Street, St. Helier, Jersey JE2 3RT UK. Pala is a company existing under the laws of Jersey. Pala's principal business is investing in companies in the mining sector.

For further information, please refer to the early warning report posted on SEDAR or contact John Nagulendran at +41 41 560 9070.

