Sale of Canada Fluorspar Inc. media notice

SAINT LAWRENCE, NF, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Court") granted an initial order (the "Initial Order") pursuant to the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA") over Canada Fluorspar (NL) Inc. (CFI), Canada Fluorspar Inc., and Newspar (a General Partnership) (together, the "Companies") on March 11, 2022. Grant Thornton Limited was appointed monitor of the Companies (the "Monitor").

On March 18, 2022, the Initial Order was amended and restated by the Court. Furthermore, at said hearing, the Court granted an order (the "Bidding Procedures Order"), authorizing the Companies to undertake a sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP") for the sale of CFI's business, property, assets and undertakings (collectively, the "Business").

Grant Thornton Limited, in its capacity as Monitor, is hereby soliciting offers for CFI's Business. Information regarding the SISP can be obtained by visiting the Monitor's website: www.GrantThornton.ca/CFI or by contacting Jason Kanji of the Monitor's office at (416) 777-6136 or [email protected].

Please note that the non-binding Letter of Intent is due no later than at 5:00 PM Newfoundland Standard Time on April 17, 2022.

Grant Thornton Limited, Licensed Insolvency Trustees, is one of the largest bankruptcy, insolvency, and restructuring service firms in Canada.

Grant Thornton LLP is a leading Canadian accounting and advisory firm providing accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to private and public organizations.

For further information: Grant Thornton LLP, Lindsay Barnes, Senior Manager, Media Relations, T +1 905 999 6448, E [email protected]