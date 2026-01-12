SALE AT 265 EAST 66TH STREET CONFIRMS VALUE OF GO RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST PORTFOLIO

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("GO REIT") today issued the following statement in response to the announcement from GO Partners LLC ("GO Partners"), a company indirectly owned and controlled by the Chair of the Board of Trustees and the CEO of GO REIT, that GO Partners and certain other investors have sold (the "Sale") a significant stake in the building located at 265 East 66th Street, New York, New York 10065 ("265 East 66th Street"), a property managed by a subsidiary of GO REIT, to a third party buyer.

GO REIT is pleased to confirm that it will continue to manage 265 East 66th Street following the Sale, which valued the 1980's vintage luxury high-rise multifamily property ("LHR") at approximately $1.35 million per door. This transaction is a testament to the demand for LHRs located in Manhattan and an appropriate provides a benchmark for the significant value embedded in the GO REIT portfolio. As of September 30, 2025, the 2,015 luxury suites in GO REIT's portfolio, which are in newer vintage LHRs located in the same or similar sub-markets to 265 East 66th Street, were appraised at more than $2.7 billion.

"This transaction is indicative of the institutional demand for LHR assets located in the borough of Manhattan and the longer-term outlook of this market," said Meyer Orbach, Chair of the Board of Trustees of GO REIT. "Despite this clear signal from the market, GO REIT continues to trade at a significant discount to its intrinsic value."

"We are excited to continue managing 265 East 66th Street on behalf of its new and existing owners and remain focused on unlocking value for our unitholders," said Joshua Gotlib, CEO of GO REIT. "As the only public REIT offering pure-play exposure to New York City's luxury multifamily market, we remain uniquely positioned to benefit from this market's continued strength."

About GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly created, internally managed, open ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province ofOntario. The REIT has been formed to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in luxury high-rise multifamily properties ("LHRs") located in the New York metropolitan area and other major metropolitan cities inthe United States. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of five LHRs consisting of 2,015 luxury suites located in the borough of Manhattan, New York.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "can", "could", "would", "must", "estimate", "target", "objective", and other similar expressions, or negative versions thereof, and include statements herein concerning: the continuing property management and related income for GO REIT and the demand for LHR assets in Manhattan and the outlook of such market. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Material factors and assumptions used by management of the REIT to develop the forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, the REIT's future growth potential, results of operations, future prospects and opportunities, demographic and industry trends, no change in legislative or regulatory matters, future levels of indebtedness, the tax laws as currently in effect, the continuing availability of capital, current economic conditions and the REIT having sufficient cash to pay its distributions.

Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and represent the REIT's internal expectations and beliefs at this time, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may not prove to be accurate and certain objectives and strategic goals may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from current expectations of events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, such as the risks discussed or referenced under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the REIT's most recent Management's Discussion & Analysis available at www.sedarplus.com . Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Max Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, [email protected]