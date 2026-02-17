GO RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY 2026 CASH DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: GO.U) announced today a cash distribution of US$0.05325 per trust unit of the REIT ("Unit") for the month of February 2026, representing US$0.639 per Unit on an annual basis. Payment will be made on or about March 16, 2026 to unitholders ("Unitholders") of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2026.

All or a portion of distributions paid to Non-U.S. Holders (as defined in the Prospectus (as defined below)), including Canadian Unitholders, generally will be subject to U.S. withholding tax. For a general summary of the taxation of distributions paid to Unitholders, including information regarding U.S. withholding tax, please see the "Certain Canadian Federal Income Tax Considerations", "Certain U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations" and "Risk Factors – Tax-Related Risks" sections in the REIT's prospectus dated July 24, 2025 (the "Prospectus"), a copy of which is available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com. Unitholders should consult their tax advisors for advice with respect to the tax consequences of receiving a distribution from the REIT in their particular circumstances.

About GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly created, internally managed, open ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in luxury high-rise multifamily properties ("LHRs") located in the New York metropolitan area and other major metropolitan cities in the United States. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of five LHRs consisting of 2,015 luxury suites located in the borough of Manhattan, New York.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the REIT regarding future events, including statements concerning the intended monthly distributions of the REIT. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "could", "occur", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "continue", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Material factors and assumptions used by management of the REIT to develop the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the REIT having sufficient cash to pay its distributions. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and represent the REIT's internal expectations and beliefs at this time, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may not prove to be accurate and certain objectives and strategic goals may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from current expectations of events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, such as the risks identified in the Prospectus available at www.sedarplus.com, including under the heading "Risk Factors" therein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, the REIT undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made.

For further information, please contact: Max Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, [email protected]