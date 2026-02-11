GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces C$325 Million Inaugural Unsecured Debenture Offering

/Not for distribution in the United States or dissemination through U.S. news or wire services/

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: GO.U) announced today that its operating subsidiary, GO Residential Operating LLC ("OpCo"), has agreed to issue on a private placement basis (the "Offering") C$325 million principal amount of senior unsecured debentures maturing February 13, 2029 (the "Debentures"). The Debentures will be sold at par and are being offered on a private placement basis in each of the provinces and territories of Canada by a syndicate of agents led by CIBC Capital Markets (as Lead Bookrunner), and includes RBC Capital Markets (as Co-Lead Manager), BMO Capital Markets and Desjardins Securities.

"Today marks a pivotal moment for the REIT as we celebrate the pricing of OpCo's inaugural unsecured debenture offering, which garnered broad interest from top-tier institutional investors nationwide," said Joshua Gotlib, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of the REIT. "This achievement serves as another example of our prudent and proactive approach to the balance sheet, which includes diversification of our funding sources. The proceeds from today's offering strengthen our ability to execute on our growth initiatives and deliver significant value to unitholders."

Meyer Orbach, Chairman of the REIT, added: "The success of the offering, following receipt of an investment grade rating from Morningstar DBRS, is a powerful validation by the market of the quality of our assets, the resiliency of our business model and the expertise of our management team. Closing our inaugural unsecured bond offering represents the latest step in our commitment to become a preeminent owner and operator of luxury high-rise multifamily properties."

The Debentures will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 4.534% per annum, payable in equal semi-annual instalments in arrears on February 13 and August 13 in each year, commencing on August 13, 2026 until maturity, unless redeemed at an earlier date. The Debentures will be direct senior unsecured obligations of OpCo and will rank equally and rateably with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of OpCo, except to the extent prescribed by law.

In connection with the Offering, OpCo entered into a forward cross-currency interest rate swap whereby both the interest rate and principal of the Debentures are fully hedged. This results in gross proceeds of approximately US$240 million with the same principal maturity and a US$ equivalent swapped fixed annual interest rate of 5.552%.

It is a condition of closing of the Offering that the Debentures be rated at least BBB (low) with a Stable trend by Morningstar DBRS. OpCo intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay existing indebtedness under OpCo's credit facility and for general corporate purposes (including possible acquisitions and/or other investments). The closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about February 13, 2026.

The Debentures have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States and, accordingly, may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Debentures in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly created, internally managed, open ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in luxury high-rise multifamily properties ("LHRs") located in the New York metropolitan area and other major metropolitan cities in the United States. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of five LHRs consisting of 2,015 luxury suites located in the borough of Manhattan, New York.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute ''forward-looking information'' or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The words "will", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements made or implied in this news release include but are not limited to statements regarding: the date of closing, the rating of the Debentures by DBRS, the use of proceeds from the Offering, and expectations relating to the REIT's performance. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The REIT cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors and assumptions include those set out in the REIT's most recent management's discussion and analysis, which is available on SEDAR+, and in the REIT's other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, the REIT undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

For further information, please contact: Max Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, [email protected]