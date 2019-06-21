Salazar Announces Re-Filing of Fiscal 2018 Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A")

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED (TSXV: SRL) (Frankfurt: CCG.F) ("Salazar" or the "Company") announces that an amended December 31, 2018 MD&A has been filed on SEDAR. The amended MD&A was prepared following a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") of the Company's disclosure records in order to address comments received from BCSC staff in order to improve the Company's disclosure. The amended MD&A contains more detailed disclosure and explanations of variances in account balances year over year.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED

"Nick DeMare"

Nick DeMare, Director & Corporate Secretary

For further information: Fredy Salazar, Salazar Resources (Chief Executive Officer), Tel: +593 (0) 99 733 6152, fsalazar@salazarresources.com; Merlin Marr-Johnson, Salazar Resources (VP Corporate Development), Tel: +44 (0) 7803 712 280, merlin@salazarresources.com; Salazar Resources, Investor Relations, ir@salazarresources.com

