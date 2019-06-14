Salazar Announces Filing of Independent Technical Report on the El Domo VMS Deposit

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED (TSXV: SRL) (Frankfurt: CCG.F) ("Salazar" or the "Company") announces that the Company has filed an independent Technical Report (the "Technical Report") on the mineral resource estimate (the "Mineral Resource Estimate") and results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the El Domo volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit ("El Domo"), located within the Curipamba Project, Bolivar State, Ecuador, in support of the Company's news release dated May 2, 2019 (the "News Release"). There are no material differences in either the Mineral Resource Estimate or the results of the PEA between the Technical Report and the disclosure about the Mineral Resource Estimate and the PEA in the News Release.

