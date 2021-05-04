Salah Bachir becomes Publisher, Star Cineplex Magazine

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett, co-owners of Torstar, are pleased to announce that Salah Bachir, a well-known Canadian entrepreneur and patron of the arts, has become Publisher of Star Cineplex magazine (formerly known as Cineplex Magazine) and will assume a consulting role with Torstar on diversity, arts and entertainment initiatives.

Salah Bachir has a wealth of experience, deep relationships and creative skills in magazine publishing. In 1999, he launched Famous Magazine, a movie and entertainment magazine distributed through the Famous Players movie theatre chain. Between 2005 and 2020, he was President of Cineplex Media and Publisher of Cineplex Magazine.

Torstar recently acquired exclusive rights to Cineplex Magazine, Canada's leading entertainment publication, when it entered a long-term partnership with Cineplex. Star Cineplex will be distributed for free at Cineplex theatres across Canada. It will also be distributed across the Torstar network and to millions of SCENE loyalty members.

As Publisher of Star Cineplex, Mr. Bachir will be responsible for the overall operation of the magazine, with a particular emphasis on engaging and inspiring content.

Widely recognized as one of Canada's most influential philanthropists and a major contributor to the arts, Mr. Bachir is Chancellor of OCAD University and is a Member of the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario.

"We are thrilled that Salah has agreed to continue with us as publisher of Star Cineplex," said Jordan Bitove, Publisher of the Toronto Star and co-owner of Torstar. "He is a well-known and respected publisher of the best-read magazine in Canada. I am excited to work with Salah on fresh ideas that will engage and inspire our readers."

In addition to his role as Publisher, Mr. Bachir will lend his experience and creative expertise to key diversity, arts and entertainment initiatives at Torstar. He is a champion of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community, having led significant fund-raising for causes such as AIDS research, equal rights and support for LGBTQ individuals in Canada.

"I've been watching what Torstar has been building in recent months and once it partnered with Cineplex, I knew I wanted to be part of the journey," Mr. Bachir said. "I look forward to producing a world-class magazine that will delight readers. I also am looking forward to being part of the transformation under way at Torstar and advising the company on LGBTQ and BIPOC initiatives."

"We are delighted that Salah is continuing with Star Cineplex magazine and can't wait to see the team's creativity and vision reach the new audience that the Torstar distribution network provides," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "We look forward to working with Salah and the Torstar team on a new magazine as we welcome our guests back to our theatres and back to the big screen."

About Torstar:

Torstar's businesses include digital and print news organizations, including the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper, six regional daily newspapers in Ontario, including The Hamilton Spectator, and more than 70 weekly community newspapers in Ontario; and related businesses such as iPolitics, Metroland Parcel Delivery services as well as an interest in Sing Tao, one of Canada's leading Chinese-language media companies. Torstar also holds a number of digital investments, including a majority interest in VerticalScope, a North American vertically-focused digital media company, and LeaseBusters, Canada's leading car lease re-negotiation business.

