Saje Natural Wellness Reveals Leadership and Brand Evolution

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Saje Natural Wellness, North America's leader in 100% natural essential-oil based wellness products, announced a state-change for the brand: the appointment of new Executive Leadership under CEO Barbara De Laere, and the evolution of Saje's brand identity in partnership with top Canadian creative agency One Twenty Three West.

Chief Executive Barbara De Laere, who joined Saje in November 2022 following an accomplished career at L'Oreal and Estee Lauder, has appointed Michael Smyth to Senior Vice President, Retail and Jess Willis to Executive Creative Director.

Smyth joins Saje as a veteran retail leader, most recently holding the Chief Retail Officer role for Toronto-based Mastermind Toys. Prior Retail leadership roles include tenure at global athletic apparel giant Adidas and bookseller Indigo.

"Joining Saje combines my passion for customer experience and my love of Canadian business success stories," says Smyth. "I'm grateful to join Saje; to drive the business toward its growth ambition fueled by the evolution of the brand toward Saje's full potential."

Willis, recently appointed as Executive Creative Director, joins Saje as a multi-disciplinary creative leader whose work has been recognized at Cannes, ADC, One Show, Cassies, ADCC, Marketing, Coupe and Applied Arts and featured in Lüzers Archive, Fast Company, Wired and Devour.

Beginning earlier this year, One Twenty Three West (123w) — an independent shop based in Vancouver and Toronto — was tasked with repositioning the natural wellness brand for markets across Canada and the US.

"We're thrilled to combine our talents and establish a new era for Saje. To be a part of evolving an incredible Canadian brand, where success is measured not only in facts and figures, but in helping people superpower their lives with the superpower of plants is a privilege," says Willis."After all, our products aren't passive. They're incredibly effective to remedy whatever life throws at you. We're excited to match that energy with branding and advertising that demonstrates the strength of Saje in a modern way."

Since Saje was founded in 1992, the brand has expanded across Canada and the United States, growing its footprint with the help of consumer investor, L Catterton. Under De Laere's leadership, Saje has focused on challenging the status quo of the wellness industry; bringing innovative new products to market, doubling down on a high standard of service and educating consumers on the power of 100% natural, plant-based remedies for the mind, body and home. As De Laere appoints new Executive Leadership and drives the evolution of Saje's brand, she positions Saje to continue to trailblaze as category leader in the wellness and natural personal care space.

"With our new leaders and with the partnership of One Twenty Three West, the Saje brand is primed to reach new heights – within our category and with the consumers who we're privileged to serve. I'm excited for this incredible chapter of Saje's growth," says De Laere.

About Saje Natural Wellness

For over 30 years, Saje Natural Wellness has been on a mission to connect people to the healing power of plants. Nature's original farmacy, Saje harnesses the power and potency of 100% natural ingredients to remedy the discomforts of modern life that affect our minds, bodies and spaces. Saje's commitment to proven and expertly blended products, free of synthetics and harmful ingredients, hasn't wavered since the opening of its first store in Vancouver, BC in 1992. Since then, through the love of its community and a dedication to wellness for all, Saje has expanded its experience-based retail locations across North America and evolved its online store. For more, visit saje.com and follow @SajeWellness

