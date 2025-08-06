Saje Natural Wellness Expands Retail Presence With Launch in First National Retailer, Ulta Beauty

The brand's debut in The Wellness Shop at Ulta Beauty marks its first-ever nationwide brick-and-mortar retail partnership, expanding beyond its branded storefronts

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Saje Natural Wellness, a leader in North America for 100% plant- powered essential-oil remedies, today announced Ulta Beauty as the brand's first-ever national retail partner. The brand's bestsellers are now available in 200+ Ulta Beauty stores across the U.S, as well as online at ulta.com . The partnership underscores Ulta Beauty's continued commitment to the fast-growing wellness space as a strategic priority, creating a natural fit as they bring Saje Natural Wellness's functional, plant-based solutions to millions of new guests nationwide.

Saje Natural Wellness launches in The Wellness Shop at Ulta Beauty

As a pillar brand within The Wellness Shop at Ulta Beauty – the retailer's dedicated destination for holistic wellbeing – Saje Natural Wellness will be featured prominently in participating locations across the wellness wall, rolling out to 50 additional stores later this year, becoming available in over 250+ Ulta Beauty stores by the end of 2025.

This partnership signals a strategic shift for the brand as it deepens its investment in the U.S. market. With an increased focus on retail partnerships, media visibility, and influencer collaborations, Saje Natural Wellness is laying the groundwork for long-term growth and establishing a more substantial footprint in the U.S. wellness space – making functional wellness more accessible to people across the country.

As Nature's Farmacy, Saje Natural Wellness's 100% plant-powered remedies are proven, safe and effective solutions for pain, sleep, stress and more. Their mission is to empower everyone to live their life to the fullest, naturally, with products designed to fit seamlessly into routines. Backed by science and rooted in century-old traditions, Saje Natural Wellness's cruelty-free products are blended to perform without artificial fragrances, parabens, SLS, and other harmful chemicals.

For over three decades, Saje Natural Wellness has redefined the wellness space by championing the power of 100% natural remedies for the mind, body, and spaces. With a deep understanding of individual needs, the brand delivers purposefully crafted, plant-based solutions that support physical, mental, and environmental well-being helping people feel better, naturally.

Saje Natural Wellness will be launching at Ulta Beauty with 48 products, including an Ulta Beauty-Exclusive Aroma Halo Starter Kit and best-sellers such as:

Peppermint Halo , $36 : A cult-favorite and Saje Natural Wellness's #1 bestseller, Peppermint Halo was the brand's first-ever product, formulated in 1992. Beloved for its cooling effect, Peppermint Halo is highly effective at soothing the head, neck, and shoulders, providing a tingling and 'halo'-like effect.

A cult-favorite and Saje Natural Wellness's #1 bestseller, Peppermint Halo was the brand's first-ever product, formulated in 1992. Beloved for its cooling effect, Peppermint Halo is highly effective at soothing the head, neck, and shoulders, providing a tingling and 'halo'-like effect. Extra Strength , $68 : An extra-large roll-on for extra-stubborn pain. Soothes and alleviates muscular pain, soreness, tension, and tightness caused by sore muscles, back aches, strains, and sprains. Formulated with sweet birch to reduce soreness & fatigue and clove to deliver an instant analgesic numbing effect.

An extra-large roll-on for extra-stubborn pain. Soothes and alleviates muscular pain, soreness, tension, and tightness caused by sore muscles, back aches, strains, and sprains. Formulated with sweet birch to reduce soreness & fatigue and clove to deliver an instant analgesic numbing effect. Sleep Well , $36 : Saje Natural Wellness's best‑selling sleep essential, Sleep Well blends deeply calming botanicals like valerian root, lavender, and vetiver into a 100% plant‑based sleep aid.

Saje Natural Wellness's best‑selling sleep essential, Sleep Well blends deeply calming botanicals like valerian root, lavender, and vetiver into a 100% plant‑based sleep aid. Pocket Farmacy , $84 : A cornerstone of Nature's Farmacy, this kit delivers head-to-toe relief anytime, anywhere. Featuring five roll-ons to naturally ease stress, pain, stomach upset, and more. Packaged in a premium vegan leather case, lined with material made from recycled water bottles, it's durable, dependable, and designed for grab-and-go convenience.

A cornerstone of Nature's Farmacy, this kit delivers head-to-toe relief anytime, anywhere. Featuring five roll-ons to naturally ease stress, pain, stomach upset, and more. Packaged in a premium vegan leather case, lined with material made from recycled water bottles, it's durable, dependable, and designed for grab-and-go convenience. Pain Release Joint & Arthritis Cream , $42 : A best-selling, plant-based cream formulated with cooling peppermint and soothing marjoram to naturally relieve joint and arthritis pain. Developed over 4+ years, Pain Release Joint & Arthritis Cream is a go-to for everyday relief.

"At Saje Natural Wellness, our mission has always been to connect people to the healing power of plants through 100% natural, proven remedies," said Barbara De Laere, CEO of Saje Natural Wellness. "We believe wellness should be accessible to all, and Ulta Beauty's unmatched reach and commitment to discovery make them the ideal partner to help us do just that. This partnership marks a pivotal first step in our long-term U.S. expansion strategy as we bring our plant-powered solutions to more people than ever before."

With this partnership, Saje Natural Wellness joins a growing portfolio of innovative, effective, and mission-driven brands within The Wellness Shop at Ulta Beauty, a thoughtfully curated space designed to help guests achieve the very best version of themselves – inside and out.

"At Ulta Beauty, we're committed to evolving with our guests and bringing forward the most innovative, trusted solutions in wellness," said Laura Beres, vice president of wellness, Ulta Beauty. "We're thrilled to be the exclusive retail partner for Saje Natural Wellness and to welcome them into The Wellness Shop at Ulta Beauty. As a category leader in essential oil-based remedies, Saje Natural Wellness brings a differentiated, plant-powered approach that complements our growing wellness assortment in a truly unique way. Their high-quality, efficacious formulas tap into the proven power of essential oils to support sleep, stress relief, pain management and more – helping our guests feel good from the inside out."

About Saje Natural Wellness

For over 30 years, Saje Natural Wellness has been on a mission to connect people to the healing power of plants. Nature's original farmacy, Saje Natural Wellness harnesses the power and potency of 100% natural ingredients to remedy the discomforts of modern life that affect our minds, bodies and spaces. Saje Natural Wellness's commitment to proven and expertly blended products, free of synthetics and harmful ingredients, hasn't wavered since the opening of its first store in Vancouver, BC in 1992. Since then, through the love of its community and a dedication to wellness for all, Saje Natural Wellness has expanded its experience-based retail locations across North America and evolved its online store. For more, visit saje.com and follow @SajeWellness

SOURCE Saje Natural Wellness

