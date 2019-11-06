SAIS Limited Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Results

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -- SAIS Limited ("SAIS" or the "Company") (TSXv: SAIS), announced the voting resulting from its Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Meeting") held in Singapore. A total of 16,544,283 common shares were voted at the Meeting conducted on November 6, 2019, representing 51.07% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

Shareholders voted in favour of the item of business as follows:

1. Ordinary Resolution VOTE FOR VOTE AGAINST Authority to issue Ordinary Shares 16,544,283 shares (51.07%) 0 shares (0%)

The completion of the resolution is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About SAIS

Singapore-based SAIS is a provider of advanced technology solutions, business intelligence and supporting services. Across our units, we connect businesses with their customers through end-to-end intelligent solutions. A global leader in the development of Customer Experience Management ("CEM") platforms, we are focused on utilising AI to create technology aimed at providing unique digital experiences, and crafted to foster ground-breaking client-customer relationships.

To learn more about SAIS Group, visit our website: sais-group.com

For further information: Deborah Krish, SAIS Corporate Office, deborah.krish@sais-group.com, (65) 6424-0411, https://www.sais-group.com

