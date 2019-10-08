SAIS Appoints Integral Wealth Securities for Its Market Maker Services

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -- SAIS Limited ("SAIS" or the "Company") (TSXv: SAIS), today announced that it has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market-making services for the Company in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXv").

Integral will trade the securities of SAIS on the TSXv for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market and to provide liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the conditions of the agreement, Integral will be paid $8,500 per month for their services for a minimum term of 12 months. During the initial 12 month period, SAIS will have a one-time right to terminate after three months, provided written notice of termination is received at least 7 days prior to the 90th day of the term. After the 12th month of the term, this agreement may be terminated by the Company upon 30 days written notice.

There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. SAIS and Integral are unrelated entities, and Integral has no present direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities.

Full details of this agreement can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About SAIS Limited

Singapore-based SAIS is a provider of advanced technology solutions, business intelligence and supporting services. Across our units, we connect businesses with their customers through end-to-end intelligent solutions. A global leader in the development of Customer Experience Management (CXM) platforms, we are focused on utilising AI to create technology aimed at providing unique digital experiences, and crafted to foster ground-breaking client-customer relationships.

To learn more about SAIS Limited, visit our website: sais-group.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release contain "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding, the completion of any potential strategic transaction such as the sale of its luxury distribution business, and the terms and result of any such transaction, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believes, expects, anticipates, intends, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the definitive terms and the outcome of the proposed Transaction, the expected completion of the proposed Transaction, the expected entry into a Definitive Agreement and the expected approval of, among others, the shareholders of the Company and the TSX Venture Exchange. These forward-looking statements represent SAIS Limited's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of SAIS Limited's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company's final prospectus, dated July 26, 2018, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. For this reason, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

‍Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, SAIS Limited does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Sarment Holding Limited

For further information: Deborah Krish, SAIS Corporate Office, deborah.krish@sais-group.com, (65) 6424 0411, http://www.sais-group.com/

