"We heartily congratulate civiliti, LAND Italia, Table Architecture and Biodiversité Conseil for this 2021 Award of Excellence! This award recognizes an initiative that has been under way for a number of years now and highlights our efforts as a sustainable municipal territory. The objective of the biodiversity corridor is to reconnect our residents with nature and to better adapt to climate change. The biodiversity corridor—a true green, blue and social infrastructure—will provide Saint-Laurent residents with the opportunity to get around and enjoy themselves, while living in harmony with nature, in an urban environment that was initially highly covered with paved surfaces. It is also an award that is in line with our tradition of innovative and ecological architecture, with a great many LEED-certified Saint-Laurent buildings, such as the Bibliothèque du Boisé, the only LEED Platinum certified library in all of Canada."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Highlights

This year, 14 projects received CSLA National Awards. The winning projects represent eminent examples of landscape architectural practice in Canada. They illustrate the diversity of landscape architects' work and their remarkable contribution to shaping and developing the living environment of communities.

The biodiversity corridor is a very ambitious project in which Saint-Laurent will be involved for over 20 years. The corridor will eventually cover an area of approximately 450 hectares, passing through industrial, commercial and residential sectors. The innovative vision of this project was created within a master development plan unveiled by the above-mentioned firms on May 22, 2019. It has already attracted the attention of international experts when presented in China at the 5th Wuhan Design Biennale in November 2019.

This 180-page master plan required nearly a year of work by the four firms selected following a national multidisciplinary landscape architecture competition. Its originality notably lies in the fact that it combines landscape architecture, urban architecture, environment, biodiversity, ecology, culture, art and social development.

The corridor will link the existing biodiversity areas in Saint-Laurent, such as Parc Marcel-Laurin woodland, Cavendish—Raymond-Lasnier—Beaulac—Poirier woodland, Bois-de-Liesse and Bois-de-Saraguay nature parks as well as Ruisseau Brook. The project will restore connectivity between these areas through the development of facilities that will allow for the movement of plant and animal life and, of course, people as well.

The first phase around the borough's municipal workshops, at the intersection of Cavendish and Poirier boulevards, is expected to be inaugurated soon.

About Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, Saint-Laurent places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent ensures a high quality of life for families and a stimulating environment for businesses.

