CED grants $330,000 to the municipality to launch its development project.

SAINT-DAMIEN-DE-BUCKLAND, QC, May 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant fluctuation in use due to COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a non-repayable contribution of $330,000 for the Municipalité de Saint-Damien-de-Buckland to develop the Parc des Soeurs. This park will be located around the Étang des Soeurs at the heart of the village, on property given to the Municipality by the Congrégation des soeurs de Notre-Dame du Perpétuel Secours.

Through this CED support, granted through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), it will be possible to build an illuminated shoreline trail around the existing body of water, an open-air agora and floating stage, a rest and picnic area, a footbridge, and a line fishing dock.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

"The creation of a new park in Saint-Damien-de-Buckland is excellent news for the community, but also for all the visitors it attracts. This project will provide citizens with a safe and inviting space where they can come together and engage in their favourite outdoor activities. Thanks to our government's support, the municipality will be able to enhance its tourism offering and develop its economy."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"In addition to showcasing an exceptional heritage site, the Parc des Soeurs will be a gathering place for residents and an asset for tourism development at the heart of the village. This public space has been envisioned by a committee of citizen volunteers, and so it is with great pride that we see the first phase of work start, thanks to support from the Government of Canada."

Sébastien Bourget, Mayor of Saint-Damien-de-Buckland

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:





build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

