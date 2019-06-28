Saint-Augustin river crossing: death of an employee

QUEBEC, June 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - It is with great sadness that the Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) has learned of the death of an employee working on the Saint-Augustin river crossing. All our thoughts are with the employee's family and loved ones during these trying times. We offer our deepest condolences and our full support.

The employee was not at work at the time of his death. However, two other employees working at this river crossing experienced discomfort these last few days, and are currently hospitalized. The cause of the discomfort is unknown.

For this reason, and without making any assumption regarding the cause of its employee's passing, the STQ has implemented preventive measures.

The crossing's building has been evacuated, and access has been restricted. As such, the ferry service provided by the L'Esprit-de-Pakuashipi hovercraft has been suspended until further notice.

hovercraft has been suspended until further notice. The STQ promptly contacted the authorities, including the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité au travail (CNESST).

The STQ required all crossing employees to immediately undergo evaluation at local medical services.

A team of professionals will be on site tomorrow morning to provide adequate support to employees as well as their families and loved ones.

The STQ's utmost priority is to ensure the health and well-being of its personnel. There is currently no indication that other STQ employees are exposed to any risk, regardless of which the STQ is currently taking preventive action. All crossing managers have been mandated to inspect their warehouses and closed hangars to ensure these workplaces are completely safe. Inspections added to regular maintenance plans will be carried out in the coming hours.

The STQ is offering its full co-operation to the ongoing investigation, and wishes once again to extend its deepest sympathies and its support to the families and loved ones of its affected employees during these trying times.

SOURCE Société des traversiers du Québec

For further information: Julie Drolet, Communications and Marketing Director, Telephone 418 646-0359, ext. 302, Cell phone and SMS: 418 573-9877, julie.drolet@traversiers.gouv.qc.ca

